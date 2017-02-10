Video: Kip Thorne talks about the years leading up to LIGO's first detection of gravitational waves

In a new video, Kip Thorne, Caltech's Richard P. Feynman Professor of Theoretical Physics, Emeritus, talks about the years leading up to LIGO's first detection of gravitational waves.
He talks about how a small research team, its big vision, and decades of unwavering support opened a new window to the universe.
