Development of ultra-high capacity lithium-air batteries using CNT sheet air electrodes

May 18, 2017
Development of ultra-high capacity lithium-air batteries using CNT sheet air electrodes
Conceptual diagram of a CNT sheet air electrode (left) and charge-discharge characteristics of the lithium-air battery with ultra-high capacity (right). Credit: National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS)

A NIMS research team led by Yoshimi Kubo and Akihiro Nomura has developed lithium-air batteries with electric storage capacity 15 times greater than the capacity of conventional lithium-ion batteries using carbon nanotubes (CNT) as an air electrode material.

Demand for is expected to increase rapidly as electric vehicle power sources and joint sources of household electricity with solar cells. The current lithium-ion batteries have advantages of compactness, high voltages, and long life, but their energy densities, which represent electric storage capacities, have nearly reached their limit. Lithium-air batteries have great potential in overcoming this issue. The lithium-air battery would be the highest energy density in theory. The battery as theorized may have drastically large capacity and reduce production costs. However, conventional battery research usually focuses on basic studies of battery reactions using small amounts of materials, and therefore is not designed to demonstrate large battery capacities using cells of actual size and shape.

The research team recently achieved very high electric storage capacity of 30 mAh/cm2 using realistic cell forms. This value represents about 15 times greater capacity compared to the capacity of conventional lithium-ion batteries (about 2 mAh/cm2). This achievement was made by using CNTs as an air electrode material, thereby optimizing the electrode's microstructure. The researchers think that the battery's large capacity can be attributed to CNTs' large surface area and flexible structure. It is unlikely that existing knowledge can explain the capacity increase seen in this study, and these findings may stimulate discussion over lithium-air reaction mechanisms.

In light of these results, the scientists aim to develop practical, high- by exploring techniques to increase energy density in cell layer stacks, and removing impurities from the air.

Explore further: Scientists identify chemical causes of battery 'capacity fade'

More information: Akihiro Nomura et al. CNT Sheet Air Electrode for the Development of Ultra-High Cell Capacity in Lithium-Air Batteries, Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/srep45596

Related Stories

Making sodium-ion batteries that last

February 15, 2017

Lithium-ion batteries have become essential in everyday technology. But these power sources can explode under certain circumstances and are not ideal for grid-scale energy storage. Sodium-ion batteries are potentially a safer ...

Recommended for you

Engineering heart valves for the many

May 18, 2017

The human heart beats approximately 35 million times every year, effectively pumping blood into the circulation via four different heart valves. Unfortunately, in over four million people each year, these delicate tissues ...

Conductive paper could enable future flexible electronics

May 17, 2017

Roll-up computer screens and other flexible electronics are getting closer to reality as scientists improve upon a growing number of components that can bend and stretch. One team now reports in the journal ACS Applied Materials ...

Microbial fuel cell converts methane to electricity

May 17, 2017

Transporting methane from gas wellheads to market provides multiple opportunities for this greenhouse gas to leak into the atmosphere. Now, an international team of researchers has taken the first step in converting methane ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.