Turkish court rejects Wikipedia appeal on ban

May 5, 2017
A Turkish court has rejected an appeal filed by Wikipedia against a ban in Turkey on its website.

Turkish authorities blocked access to the free online encyclopedia on April 29, on grounds that it was "acting with groups conducting a smear campaign against Turkey." Turkish media reports said a court in Ankara ordered the ban after Wikipedia refused to remove two pages that claimed that Turkey provided support to jihadis in Syria.

Wikipedia filed an appeal against the ban earlier this week.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said Friday the court ruled that freedom of expression can be "restricted in certain situations." The court also said the pages' content amounted to "unfair attacks."

The telecommunications authority has said the ban would stay in place until the are removed.

Related Stories

Turkey blocks access to Wikipedia over 'terror' claims

April 29, 2017

Turkey on Saturday blocked all access inside the country to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia reportedly for articles claiming links between Ankara and terror groups, the latest restriction on a popular website to hit Turkish ...

Turkish court orders Facebook pages blocked

January 26, 2015

Turkey's state-run news agency says a court has ordered authorities to block access in the country to Facebook pages that "insult" the Prophet Muhammad, in the latest move to censor the Internet.

Turkish court blocks Booking.com travel website

March 29, 2017

A Turkish commercial court has ordered the blocking of travel website Booking.com over alleged unfair competition its hotel and flight reservations platform may pose to local firms, the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies, ...

Turkish court backs Twitter but site still blocked

March 29, 2014

In a second ruling against Turkey's ban on Twitter, a Turkish court has overturned an order for the social media network to remove an account that accuses a former minister of corruption, reports said Saturday.

Turkey briefly blocks access to Twitter over bombing images

July 22, 2015

Turkey briefly blocked access to Twitter on Wednesday to prevent images of Monday's deadly bombing from being broadcast and to stop Twitter users from calling for protests against the government, which they blamed for not ...

