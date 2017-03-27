Turkish court blocks Booking.com travel website

A Turkish commercial court has ordered the blocking of travel website Booking.com over alleged unfair competition its hotel and flight reservations platform may pose to local firms, the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies, Tursab, said Wednesday.
"The decision has been taken to halt the unfair competition activities of Booking.com. in a case brought by Tursab," the association said in a statement on its website.
Tursab said Turkey's competition authority had fined the Dutch-based internet operator, founded in 1996 and a subsidiary of Priceline Group since 2005, 2.5 million Turkish pounds (some $700,000).
The Hurriyet daily quoted Tursab secretary general Cetin Gurcun as saying anybody who had already made reservations on the site would not be penalised.
Explore further: German travel site trivago files for IPO in US
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.