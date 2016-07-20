Access to Wikileaks blocked in Turkey as it releases emails
Access to the Wikileaks website in Turkey has been blocked after the group announced, following a failed coup by Turkish military units, that it would release a trove of documents on the country's power structure.
There was no immediate statement Wednesday from Turkey's Telecommunications Board, a government agency that regulates access to websites.
The Turkish government has previously banned access to websites deemed to be carrying material critical of Turkey, including YouTube and Twitter. Some opposition media websites were blocked following Friday night's coup attempt, which was quashed by security forces loyal to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Wikileaks said on Twitter that Turks who are blocked from accessing its website can "use a proxy or any of our IPs" to get access to the documents on Turkey's ruling party.
