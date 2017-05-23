Sorghum: Health food, sweetener and now, clothing dye

May 24, 2017
Sorghum: Health food, sweetener and now, clothing dye
Brown clothing dyes made from sorghum husks (top row) closely match the colors of synthetic dyes (bottom row). Credit: American Chemical Society

Sorghum has long been a staple food in many parts of the world, but in the U.S., it's best known as a sweetener and livestock feed. As demand for the grain soars, so does the amount of waste husks. To reduce this waste, scientists report in the journal ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering a new use for it: a wool dye that can add ultraviolet protection and fluorescence properties to clothing.

Sorghum, which looks like pearl couscous, is a hardy, drought-tolerant crop that is gaining popularity as a health food, and source of bioethanol. Additionally, scientists are working on transforming the crop's for a range of applications, including food coloring and waste water purification. Building further on the colorant possibilities, Yiqi Yang, Xiuliang Hou and colleagues wanted to see if they could develop a practical clothing dye out of sorghum husks.

The researchers tested extracts of husks on wool materials, which turned varying shades of brown. The dyes showed good colorfastness even when the wool was washed, rubbed and ironed. They also added UV protection and fluorescence properties to the materials, which withstood 30 cycles of laundering.

Sorghum: Health food, sweetener and now, clothing dye
Credit: American Chemical Society

Explore further: Gene breakthrough boosts hopes for sorghum

More information: Xiuliang Hou et al. Potential of Sorghum Husk Extracts as a Natural Functional Dye for Wool Fabrics, ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering (2017). DOI: 10.1021/acssuschemeng.6b02969

Abstract
We report a novel application of sorghum husk extracts (SHE) as a natural functional dye for wool fabrics. Sorghum husk is an abundant, cheap and readily available agricultural byproduct. A small proportion of sorghum husk has been used to extract food colorants. In order to add value to sorghum and decrease environmental pollution, a number of investigations need to be undertaken to explore newer application for the husk. This paper investigated the stability of SHE, the colorfastness, UV-protection and fluorescence properties of dyed wool fabrics with SHE by different dyeing methods. SHE had good thermal and pH stability suitable for the dyeing and finishing processes of textiles. Wool fabrics dyed directly or with Al3+ and Fe2+ mordant demonstrated good colorfastness to washing, to rubbing, to wet ironing and acceptable colorfastness to light. The dyed wool fabrics showed good UV-protection and fluorescence properties. After 30 home laundering cycles, the UV-Protection Factor (UPF) and fluorescence intensity of wool fabrics dyed with SHE were still remarkably higher than those of wool fabrics dyed with mixed synthetic dyes with similar shade and depth and undyed fabric. SHE would be a feasible alternative for some synthetic dyes and functional finishing agent.

Related Stories

Gene breakthrough boosts hopes for sorghum

February 12, 2013

Agricultural researchers on Tuesday said they had found a gene that boosts the digestibility of sorghum, transforming a humble grain into a potential famine-beater.

Superfine merino wool good for kids with eczema

March 20, 2017

A clinical trial led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute is challenging the myth that wool is a possible source of allergy and irritates the skin for eczema sufferers.

Recycling waste wool a step closer

March 29, 2016

From the shearing shed to catwalk, world stockpiles of waste wool are suddenly in fashion with Flinders scientists who have found a way to give them high value.

Recommended for you

'Rosetta Stone' protein offers new mechanism of allostery

May 24, 2017

For years, an unsolved problem nagged at University of Alabama at Birmingham researcher Chad Petit, Ph.D. It involved an important biological phenomenon called allostery, a fundamental method of enzyme regulation that is ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.