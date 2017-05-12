May 12, 2017

S.Korea's largest games maker goes public

Mobile games maker Netmarket's shares opened at at 165,000 won (about $146) on the Korea Stock Exchange, May 12, 2017
Mobile games maker Netmarket's shares opened at at 165,000 won (about $146) on the Korea Stock Exchange, May 12, 2017

South Korea's biggest mobile games maker Netmarble went public in Seoul Friday as it seeks overseas acquisitions, with early trading valuing the firm at around $12 billion.

Netmarble's Lineage 2 is a hugely popular massively multiplayer online role-playing (MMORPG) with a mediaeval setting.

The firm's shares opened at 165,000 won (about $146) on the Korea Stock Exchange, giving it a market capitalisation of 13.3 trillion won ($11.8 billion), overtaking games publisher NCSoft Corp, which is valued at 8.7 trillion won.

Netmarble sold 20 percent of its shares in the flotation and said earlier that it would use up to 1.68 trillion won of the proceeds for mergers and acquisitions.

"Netmarble's IPO is the new beginning and the company will make an effort to become a global game company," CEO Kwon Young-sig told reporters on Friday.

With borrowings, the firm could have a warchest of as much as five trillion won, he said, adding: "If there are any developers that could produce synergy with Netmarble, we will pursue mergers and actively."

Netmarble plans to launch its hit game "Lineage 2 Revolution" in China in the fourth quarter of this year.

In a bid to expand its presence in the North American market, Netmarble in February completed the acquisition of Kabam's Vancouver studio in a deal estimated to be worth around $700-800 million.

California-headquartered Kabam is a world leader in free mobile MMOPRGs and the Vancouver unit makes Marvel Contest of Champions.

© 2017 AFP

Citation: S.Korea's largest games maker goes public (2017, May 12) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-05-skorea-largest-games-maker.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Q&A: Netmarble founder Bang on US mobile game opportunities
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)