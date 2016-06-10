Scientists solve mystery of how most antimatter in the Milky Way forms

May 22, 2017
Scientists solve mystery of how most antimatter in the Milky Way forms
Credit: Australian National University

A team of international astrophysicists led by The Australian National University (ANU) has shown how most of the antimatter in the Milky Way forms.

Antimatter is material composed of the antiparticle partners of ordinary matter – when antimatter meets with matter, they quickly annihilate each other to form a burst of energy in the form of gamma-rays.

Scientists have known since the early 1970s that the inner parts of the Milky Way galaxy are a strong source of gamma-rays, indicating the existence of antimatter, but there had been no settled view on where the antimatter came from.

ANU researcher Dr Roland Crocker said the team had shown that the cause was a series of weak supernova explosions over millions of years, each created by the convergence of two which are ultra-compact remnants of no larger than two suns.

"Our research provides new insight into a part of the Milky Way where we find some of the oldest stars in our galaxy," said Dr Crocker from the ANU Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics.

Dr Crocker said the team had ruled out the at the centre of the Milky Way and the still-mysterious dark matter as being the sources of the antimatter.

He said the antimatter came from a system where two white dwarfs form a binary system and collide with each other. The smaller of the binary stars loses mass to the larger star and ends its life as a helium white dwarf, while the larger star ends as a carbon-oxygen white dwarf.

"The binary system is granted one final moment of extreme drama: as the white dwarfs orbit each other, the system loses energy to gravitational waves causing them to spiral closer and closer to each other," Dr Crocker said.

He said once they became too close the carbon-oxygen white dwarf ripped apart the companion star whose helium quickly formed a dense shell covering the bigger star, quickly leading to a thermonuclear supernova that was the source of the .

The research is published in Nature Astronomy.

Explore further: Are there antimatter galaxies?

More information: "Diffuse Galactic Antimatter from Faint Thermonuclear Supernovae in Old Stellar Populations," Roland M. Crocker et al., 2017 May 22, Nature Astronomy, nature.com/articles/doi:10.1038/s41550-017-0135

Related Stories

Are there antimatter galaxies?

June 10, 2016

One of the biggest mysteries in astronomy is the question, where did all the antimatter go? Shortly after the Big Bang, there were almost equal amounts of matter and antimatter. I say almost, because there was a tiny bit ...

Supermassive black holes found in two tiny galaxies

April 17, 2017

Three years ago, a University of Utah-led team discovered that an ultra-compact dwarf galaxy contained a supermassive black hole, then the smallest known galaxy to harbor such a giant black hole. The findings suggested that ...

Star in closest orbit ever seen around black hole

March 13, 2017

Astronomers have found evidence of a star that whips around a likely black hole twice an hour. This could be the tightest orbital dance ever seen by a black hole and a companion star in our own Milky Way galaxy.

Search for stellar survivor of a supernova explosion

March 30, 2017

Astronomers have used the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope to observe the remnant of a supernova explosion in the Large Magellanic Cloud. Beyond just delivering a beautiful image, Hubble may well have traced the surviving ...

Dating the Milky Way's disc

February 20, 2017

When a star like our sun gets to be very old, after another seven billion years or so, it will no longer be able to sustain burning its nuclear fuel. With only about half of its mass remaining, it will shrink to a fraction ...

Image: Hubble Investigates Stellar Shrapnel

August 22, 2016

Several thousand years ago, a star some 160,000 light-years away from us exploded, scattering stellar shrapnel across the sky. The aftermath of this energetic detonation is shown here in this striking image from the NASA/ESA ...

Recommended for you

Tidal tails detected around a distant globular cluster

May 22, 2017

(Phys.org)—Astronomers have found tidal tails around a distant globular cluster known as NGC 7492. The newly discovered features could provide important information about the nature of globular clusters. The findings were ...

Star-forming filaments

May 22, 2017

Interstellar molecular clouds are often seen to be elongated and "filamentary" in shape, and come in a wide range of sizes. In molecular clouds, where stars form, the filamentary structure is thought to play an important ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.