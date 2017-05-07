Researchers provide update on popular fish model of development

May 9, 2017
Researchers provide update on popular fish model of development
Credit: Wiley

Annual killifish are an excellent animal model for research on interactions between genes and the environment during development. A new article describes the development of one particular South American species of this fish in great detail and updates the classic embryo staging guide developed in 1972.

The methodological guide will be very useful for scientists who study killifish and will also likely encourage other to consider this fascinating vertebrate model system.

"Annual killifish are amazing creatures. They have evolved to survive in temporary ponds miles from permanent water by producing embryos that arrest development in up to three stages of diapause. While the adult fish die when the ponds dry, the embryos can survive for months without water, and without oxygen," said Dr. Jason Podrabsky, lead author of the Developmental Dynamics article. When faced with lack of oxygen, the heart of the embryo stops beating and the embryo's is severely reduced, he explained.

"These offer the opportunity to study the limits of vertebrate survival of extreme conditions and how the environment may alter , and they may help us to understand how to mitigate damage due to heart attack and stroke in humans."

Explore further: Eating the gut contents of young fish lengthens life of older killifish

More information: Jason E. Podrabsky et al. Embryonic development of the annual killifish: An emerging model for ecological and evolutionary developmental biology research and instruction, Developmental Dynamics (2017). DOI: 10.1002/dvdy.24513

Related Stories

Gut bacteria affect ageing

April 19, 2017

It loses its pigments, its motor skills and mental faculties decline, it gets cancer – the turquoise killifish (Nothobranchius furzeri) struggles with the same signs of old age that affect many other living creatures. Researchers ...

Gene switch makes us look like our animal cousins

March 1, 2016

An international team of biologists has discovered how the same genes are turned on in mammals, fish and amphibians early in embryonic development, making them look incredibly similar for a brief period of time.

Recommended for you

A new tool to decipher evolutionary biology

May 9, 2017

Understanding evolution is one of the cornerstones of biology—evolution is, in fact, the sole explanation for life's diversity on Earth. Based on the evolution of proteins, researchers may explain the emergence of new species ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.