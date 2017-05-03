Why does so much of nature rely on sex for reproduction?

May 4, 2017
Why does so much of nature rely on sex for reproduction?
A photo of the lake that is home to the population of snails that the researchers studied. Lake Alexandrina is a natural lake and waterfowl preserve in the Mackenzie Basin of New Zealand's South Island. Credit: Evolution Letters

Why is sex so popular among plants and animals, and why isn't asexual reproduction, or cloning, a more common reproductive strategy?

Researchers recently tested a theory developed in the 1970s by John Maynard Smith suggesting that sex is a more costly than . Mathematically, he showed that asexual females make more grandchildren than sexual females. For sexual females, approximately half their offspring must be sons, and those sons can't physically bear grandchildren. Asexual females don't make sons, so they make twice as many daughters as sexual females. Maynard Smith called this cost of sex the "two-fold cost of males." Therefore, asexual lineages should increase in frequency every generation and outcompete sexual lineages, driving them extinct.

In this latest research, investigators studied the snail Potamopyrgus antipodarum, which has two kinds of females: one is asexual and the other is sexual and produces both sons and daughters. Asexual females coexist with sexual females in lakes and streams in New Zealand. When they collected snails from a lake where asexual and sexual females coexist and allowed them to reproduce in big outdoor tanks, they found that asexual females increased in frequency from parents to offspring, and this increase was consistent with a two-fold cost of sex.

"Our findings mean that Maynard Smith's theory does apply to this complex natural system, and sexual do pay at least a two-fold cost of sex," said Dr. Amanda Gibson, lead author of the Evolution Letters study. "This study provides the first direct estimate of the cost of sex, and the results validate Maynard Smith's foundational theory in evolutionary biology. Our experimental confirmation of the two-fold cost of sex also justifies a continued hunt for the selective forces that favor sex, because sex is indeed costly in P. antipodarum."

Explore further: Lifting the veil on sex: Can males be less expensive?

More information: Amanda K. Gibson et al, The two-fold cost of sex: Experimental evidence from a natural system, Evolution Letters (2017). DOI: 10.1002/evl3.1

Related Stories

Clues as to why cockroaches are so prolific

April 19, 2017

Parthenogenesis is a strategy employed by females to reproduce asexually when they find no mating partners available, and is seen in a wide variety of animals, including arthropods, fish, amphibians and reptiles. As opposed ...

Recommended for you

Fish step up to lead when predators are near

May 3, 2017

Researchers from the University of Bristol have discovered that some fish within a shoal take on the responsibilities of leader when they are under threat from predators.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

EyeNStein
not rated yet 20 minutes ago
Because there is nothing good on the TV these days

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.