Musk to quit advisory panels if Trump withdraws from climate deal

May 31, 2017
Elon Musk, founder and chief executive of electric carmaker Tesla, seen at a ceremony in Dubai in February, said he would quite President Donald Trump's advisory panels if Washington pulls out of the Paris global climate agreement

Tesla founder and technology luminary Elon Musk said Wednesday he would quit President Donald Trump's business advisory councils if Washington pulls out of the Paris climate accord.

Musk's move, announced on Twitter, could deepen the rift between the tech world and the Trump administration, which have been at odds over immigration and other issues.

The comments came after media reports said Trump would withdraw from the to curb emissions. The White House did not confirm the report, and Trump himself tweeted that he would announce a decision in the "next few days."

Musk indicated that he had been trying to persuade Trump to remain part of the .

"Don't know which way Paris will go, but I've done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain," the founder of electric carmaker Tesla and the private space exploration firm SpaceX tweeted.

Asked by another Twitter user what a decision to withdraw would mean, Musk answered, "Will have no choice but to depart councils in that case."

Musk has been among the few from tech sector to work with the Trump administration, participating in the president's Economic Advisory Board and Manufacturing Jobs Initiative.

In February, Uber chief Travis Kalanick quit the economic panel, saying his presence had been viewed as an endorsement of the Trump .

Musk, who has also faced criticism for working with Trump, stated in February that his participation "does not mean that I agree with actions by the Administration."

SciTemp
not rated yet 51 minutes ago
Go ahead bud, the government swiped you and you certainly joined the freemason occult group, on that period of silence and absence on our fist military contract for SpaceX.
antialias_physorg
not rated yet 31 minutes ago
OK...on another thread you wrote about the global science conspiracy. Now here it's the freemasons.

Wanna chuck in the illuminati, the chemtrail conspiracy and the Elucidated Brethren of the Ebon Night while you're at it?

Sheesh: people don't believe hard data when presented to them, but as soon as it's invisible, undetectable and unknowable occult conspiracy theories they're all "It's true because someone heard someone else say something that someone else claimed!"

What is the psychological phenomenone that makes people go insane like this? Is it just lazyness or the fear that having to read/understand actual real data might bring about the realization that they're not nearly is smart as they think they are?

