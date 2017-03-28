No decision yet on staying in Paris climate accord: US

March 29, 2017
&quot;The Paris Agreement is still under discussion within the administration,&quot; White House spokesman Sean Spicer said
"The Paris Agreement is still under discussion within the administration," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said

The United States has made no decision yet on whether it will continue to participate in the Paris accord on reducing emissions of greenhouse gases, the Trump administration said Wednesday.

"The Paris Agreement is still under discussion within the administration," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

Without once mentioning , President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched an initiative to dismantle his predecessor Barack Obama's plans to limit emissions by and other regulations aimed at meeting Paris accord commitments.

During his campaign for the US presidency, Trump vowed that if elected he would scrap US participation in the Paris Agreement.

After his November 8 election, however, Trump has been evasive on the subject, at one point saying he had "an open mind."

His secretary of state, former ExxonMobil chief executive Rex Tillerson, told lawmakers at his confirmation hearing that the United States should stay in the agreement, which was reached in Paris in December 2015 after years of negotiations.

"I think it's important that the United States maintain its seat at the table in the conversation on how to address threats of climate change. They do require a global response. No one country is going to solve this alone," he said.

Scott Pruitt, the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency, said Sunday he thought the Paris Agreement was a "bad deal" that would cost US jobs.

Explore further: US contributes $500 million to UN Green Climate Fund

Related Stories

US contributes $500 million to UN Green Climate Fund

January 18, 2017

The outgoing Barack Obama administration announced Tuesday a contribution of half a billion dollars to the UN Green Climate Fund, just three days before Donald Trump takes over the White House.

Trump moves on climate, no word yet on Paris accord

March 29, 2017

President Donald Trump took action on Tuesday to curb rules that underpin American emissions targets, making it clear climate change was not a priority, but said nothing about the 2015 Paris accord.

Trump to roll back Obama clean power plan

March 27, 2017

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday to undo his predecessor Barack Obama's plan to limit greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fueled power plants, according to the new environmental chief.

Recommended for you

Solving the mystery of the Arctic's green ice

March 29, 2017

In 2011, researchers observed something that should be impossible—a massive bloom of phytoplankton growing under Arctic sea ice in conditions that should have been far too dark for anything requiring photosynthesis to survive. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.