Trump poised to roll back climate protections

March 27, 2017 by Andrew Beatty
President Donald Trump may face a cool reception at the Environmental Protection Agency when he announces plans to reverse climate laws

US President Donald Trump will on Tuesday roll back a slew of environmental protections enacted by Barack Obama, in a bid to untether the fossil fuel industry.

In a maiden trip to the Environmental Protection Agency, Trump will sign an "Energy Independence Executive Order," a White House official told AFP.

The new president will unveil a series of measures to review regulation curbing oil, gas and and limiting carbon emissions.

The centerpiece of Trump's plan is an effort to slow walk Obama's Clean Power Plan, which restricts emissions from .

The measures will "help keep energy and electricity affordable, reliable, and clean in order to boost economic growth and job creation," the White House said.

But the new president could face a cool reception at the agency's imposing Washington headquarters.

Trump has repeatedly questioned humans' role in warming the planet, leaving environmentally-focused EPA staff to wonder whether the fox is guarding the hen house.

Trump has done little to assuage those fears, vowing to slash EPA funding by a third, appointing anti-climate litigator Scott Pruitt as head of the EPA and Exxon's CEO Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State.

But Trump's climate skepticism has struck a chord with many Republican voters.

Some 68 percent of Americans believe climate change is caused by humans, but just 40 percent of Republicans say they worry about it according to Gallup.

During the 2016 election campaign Trump donned a hardhat and embraced miners from Kentucky to West Virginia, promising to return jobs to long-ravaged communities.

He won both states by a landslide.

Since coming to office he has coupled his pro-miner rhetoric with support for the fossil fuel industry.

'War on coal'

The United States is the world's second largest polluter. Around 37 percent of domestic come from electricity generation.

Curbing emissions from -fired power plants was a pillar of America's commitment in the Paris Climate Accord.

It remains to be seen whether stalling implementation and defunding the EPA will bring coal back.

And some experts warn the economic payoff from ditching the clean power plan will be limited.

"In my view, it will have virtually no impact," said professor James Van Nostrand of West Virginia University, who said the decline of coal had more to do with higher mining costs and cheaper natural gas and renewables.

"Defunding or dismantling the EPA and repealing its regulations is not going to bring the back."

"The constant narrative about the 'war on coal' and the alleged devastating impact of EPA's regulations on West Virginia's coal industry will now be exposed for its inherent speciousness," he predicted.

In 2008 there were 88,000 coal miners in the United States, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Today the number of coal miners has fallen around 25 percent. More people work in Wholefoods, an upscale supermarket chain.

rderkis
not rated yet 35 minutes ago
Great!
Make "America Great Again"
Then once that happens and America is once again the world's leader then get back to straightening out the environment.
antialias_physorg
not rated yet 5 minutes ago
Well, he's certainly hitting the golf course with a vengeance, racking up all time lows on the approval rating and making his son-in-law (at totally unexperienced kid) 'minister of everything'.

Sure. Looks likea good plan to 'make America great again' to me....not.

Oh, and how about that Obamacare repeal? If Trum gave *himself* a C+ earlier (a rather lenient grade for someone who hasn't done anything yet)...what kind of grade does he deserve now? I guess they'll have to start inventing new grades before long.

For now America is getting to be more and more the laughing stock of the world. Is that what he had in mind with 'great'?

Greates president ever....riiiiight. I pity the Secret Service guys who will have to protect that moron for the rest of his life. No so much that he'll be in danger (who would hurt a clown?), but that they'll have to be around him and endure his presence.

