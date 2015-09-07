A 'guilt trip' is the road to cooperation

May 11, 2017 by Lindsay Brooke
A 'guilt trip' is the road to cooperation

A new study has found that feeling guilty has a positive effect on our behaviour and leads to better cooperation - a discovery that could help people better manage everything from dog mess and energy bills to climate change.

The study – 'Guilty repair sustains cooperation, angry retaliation destroys it' -published in Scientific Reports, was carried out at the University of Nottingham. It shows that encourages people to repair a situation and helps to support cooperation, whilst anger creates retaliation and a breakdown in cooperation.

With the help of volunteers the research team looked into the role of emotions. Using a scenario based around shared energy use in the home they found that when energy use was made visible with smart meters and usage is unequal, as is common, the group reacted angrily and retaliated by using more energy. But if the person using more felt guilty and moderated their usage the situation would be repaired and cooperation restored.

Psychologist, Dr Anya Skatova, who led the study while she was with the Horizon Digital Economy Research at Nottingham, is now at the Warwick Business School. She said: "We all know the term 'guilt trip' and understand how it feels. Our study shows that rather than being wholly negative, feelings of guilt can actually be positive and lead to positive behavior and improve cooperation."

Dr Alexa Spence, from the University of Nottingham's School of Psychology and Horizon Digital Economy Research, and a co-author of the study said: "The implications of this study are far reaching. If we understand that guilt leads to cooperation we can begin to recognise this and moderate our engagement activities accordingly to improve it. Cooperation is vital to everyday life, from the very small annoyances like not picking up dog mess on the street to the larger political landscape. Recognising that anger can harm cooperation and guilt encourages cooperation could actually lead to a more harmonious society."

Their research also showed that while everybody feels angry if others are uncooperative causing retaliation, some people just don't feel guilt and remain uncooperative. This imbalance causes decline in .

Explore further: Guilt helps sell self-improvement products, new study finds

More information: Anya Skatova et al. Guilty repair sustains cooperation, angry retaliation destroys it, Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/srep46709

3 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

TheGhostofOtto1923
not rated yet 4 hours ago
So shaming works? And this is a new discovery?

One must remember though that there are many people we deal with who are incapable of feeling shame.

"Imagine - if you can - not having a conscience, none at all, no feelings of guilt or remorse no matter what you do, no limiting sense of concern for the well-being of strangers, friends, or even family members. Imagine no struggles with shame, not a single one in your whole life, no matter what kind of selfish, lazy, harmful, or immoral action you had taken.

"And pretend that the concept of responsibility is unknown to you, except as a burden others seem to accept without question, like gullible fools [goobers].

"The high incidence of [psych]opathy in human society has a profound effect on the rest of us... The individuals who constitute this 4 percent drain our relationships, our bank accounts, our accomplishments, our self-esteem, our very peace on earth."
TheGhostofOtto1923
not rated yet 4 hours ago
And shaming will only work within the confines of a perceived tribe. You cant shame a gang banger for victimizing people outside his gang. To him, the practice is both honorable and expected.
katesisco
not rated yet 3 hours ago
Well, that certainly explains why big money corporates donate money to the arts after robotizing their manufacturing plant.

