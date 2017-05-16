Google poised to roll out arsenal of services, gadgets

This Wednesday, April 26, 2017, photo shows a Google icon on a mobile phone, in Philadelphia. Google is about to provide the latest peek at its digital services and gadgets as it seeks to become an even more influential force in people's lives. The overview will come Wednesday, May 17, 2017, during Google's annual conference for thousands of computer programmers. Updates to the next version of Google's Android software for mobile devices and its voice-controlled digital assistant are among the items expected to be on the agenda. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Google is about to provide the latest peek at its digital services and gadgets as it seeks to become an even more influential force in people's lives.

The overview will come Wednesday during Google's annual conference for thousands of computer programmers.

Google is expected to give the crowd a look at new twists in its Android software for mobile devices. Executives are also likely to detail plans for expanding the reach and capabilities of a voice-controlled digital assistant currently available on some smartphones and an internet-connected speaker called Home. Some of the unveiled products won't be out until later this year.

Many of Google's products are vying against similar offerings from Apple, Amazon and Microsoft.

Wednesday's keynote takes place at an outdoor theater near the company's Mountain View, California, headquarters.

Explore further: Half-billion Windows 10 devices, but PC slump stunts growth (Update)