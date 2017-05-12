Canada blocked climate change audit: official

May 16, 2017 by Michel Comte
Canada officially recognizes that oil and gas sector subsidies can &quot;encourage wasteful consumption, undermine efforts to ad
Canada officially recognizes that oil and gas sector subsidies can "encourage wasteful consumption, undermine efforts to address climate change, and discourage investment in clean energy sources," according to the report

Canada's auditor general blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government Tuesday for effectively blocking an audit of efforts to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies in the fight against climate change.

Canada committed at a G20 summit in 2009 "to phase out and rationalize over the medium term inefficient fossil subsidies," setting a target date of 2025 last year with continental free trade partners Mexico and the United States, Auditor General Michael Ferguson noted in his report.

But Ferguson said the finance ministry, which was tasked with identifying subsidies, refused to hand over key documents for analysis, citing cabinet confidentiality.

Ferguson said he therefore was unable to determine whether the Trudeau administration was acting on its commitments, despite having championed the fight against climate change on the global stage.

"We found that Finance Canada still had not defined what an inefficient fossil fuel subsidy was, nor could the department tell us how many inefficient fossil fuel subsidies there could be," Ferguson said in prepared remarks.

"We asked Finance Canada to provide us with its analyses of the social, economic and environmental aspects of these subsidies. The department did not give us that information."

Ferguson also protested the lack of transparency in a message to parliament.

Fossil fuels are the main source of .

Since 2009, Ottawa has eliminated or scaled back six federal fossil fuel subsidies, but activists estimate the federal government still provides Can$1 billion in subsidies to the oil and gas sector annually.

Environmental Defense, an activist group, called the secrecy "extremely concerning," adding that the report explains "why the Canadian government has made little progress on eliminating fossil fuel subsidies."

Such subsidies can take the form of government grants or loans, tax measures, research and development funding, energy resources sold by governments at below-market rates or government intervention in markets to lower prices.

Canada officially recognizes that oil and gas sector subsidies can "encourage wasteful consumption, undermine efforts to address , and discourage investment in clean energy sources," according to the report.

Its environment ministry has devised a preliminary plan for identifying non-tax subsidies, but it has yet to implement it.

"These findings matter because without a clear understanding of the fossil fuel subsidies covered by the G20 commitment and without an implementation plan with timelines, the departments cannot ensure that they are providing the support needed for Canada to meet the commitment by 2025," the report concluded.

Explore further: G20 states spend $88bn in fossil fuel exploration subsidies

Related Stories

G20 states spend $88bn in fossil fuel exploration subsidies

November 11, 2014

Leading world economies are spending $88 billion (71 billion euros) a year in fossil fuel exploration subsidies, sapping investment from low-carbon alternatives and increasing the risk of "dangerous climate change", a report ...

New research urges a rethink on global energy subsidies

March 13, 2017

The hidden toll that subsidies for electricity, fossil fuels, and transport have on social welfare, economic growth and technological innovation needs to be exposed through better research says a new paper in Ecological Economics ...

IEA calls for scrapping $312 bln in fuel subsidies

April 6, 2011

The International Energy Agency is calling for 312 billion dollars in fuel subsidies to be scrapped in a bid to promote clean energy sources, according to a report presented in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

12 nations to take aim at fishing subsidies at WTO

September 14, 2016

The United States and 11 other countries on Wednesday announced the start of a drive at the World Trade Organization to eliminate harmful fishing subsidies that contribute to ocean depopulation.

Recommended for you

Understanding changes in extreme precipitation

May 15, 2017

Most climate scientists agree that heavy rainfall will become even more extreme and frequent in a warmer climate. This is because warm air can hold more moisture than cold air, resulting in heavier rainfall.

2 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

bschott
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Perhaps they are lagging due to the fact that the entire country requires heating in the winter and 95% of the population requires cooling in the summer while simultaneously lacking in renewable replacements for said fossil fuels, and Canada, as far as CO2 production goes, is a net carbon sink...by a lot. Couple that with a bit of a pansy as a PM and it is easy to see why that government hasn't accomplished anything since taking power....
Eikka
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Perhaps they are lagging due to the fact that the entire country requires heating in the winter and 95% of the population requires cooling in the summer


Be that as it may, there's still no point in the subsidies as they're ultimately paid by the same people who use the fuels anyhow, and more to the point: the people who try to use less fuel to save money are forced to pay through taxes.

The subsidies, any subsidies be it for fossil fuel or renewables, serve only to make the apparent price lower, so people would buy more of it, which is a market failure because it represents a breakdown in consumer information and makes the market less rational, and the use of resources in general less efficient.

So, the subsidies exist simply to serve a small special interest of the industry at the expense of others.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.