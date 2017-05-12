Begging blue tit nestlings discriminate between the odour of familiar and unfamiliar peers

May 15, 2017
Begging blue tit nestlings discriminate between the odour of familiar and unfamiliar peers
Researchers at Bielefeld have confirmed that blue tits, particularly when young, can recognize their kin through smell and modify their behaviour accordingly. Credit: Bielefeld University/Oliver Krüger

Nestling blue tits can discriminate between the smell of other nestlings and adapt their begging behaviour accordingly. This is the outcome of the latest study by Dr. Barbara Caspers and Dr. Peter Korsten from Bielefeld University to be published today on the 12th of May in the journal Functional Ecology. The behavioural biologist Caspers is currently studying odour discrimination in various animals.

In this subproject, Dr. Barbara Caspers and Dr. Peter Korsten from Bielefeld University and Marta Rossi from the University of Sussex in Brighton (Great Britain) examined the begging behaviour of seven-day-old blue tit nestlings from a population near the Dutch city of Groningen. 'Blue tit nestlings beg to obtain food from their parents and may have to compete with as many as 10 peers in the nest that are not all necessarily full siblings,' explains Dr. Peter Korsten. In earlier studies of other songbirds, it was found that this competition intensifies when nestlings are competing with non-kin. In such cases, nestlings beg even more intensively for food.

In the present study, the research team presented nestlings of blue tits with two different smells: familiar smells of siblings from their own nest, and unfamiliar smells of unrelated nestlings from another nest. In both experimental situations, the biologists then measured how much the nestlings begged. Results showed that blue tit nestlings beg longer and more intensely after being exposed to the of the unfamiliar nestlings compared to the familiar smell of their own nest mates. 'Up to now, we did not know how songbird nestlings were able to discriminate between the smell of close kin and less-related individuals when competing for food from their parents. Our study shows that they may well smell this difference,' says Caspers.

Science had long assumed that birds cannot smell at all. Behavioural researchers together with Dr. Barbara Caspers at Bielefeld University, have already been able to disprove this in earlier studies on zebra finches.

Begging blue tit nestlings discriminate between the odour of familiar and unfamiliar peers
Dr. Peter Korsten is studying mate choice and family life particularly in blue tits. Credit: Sander van der Werf

Explore further: A beggars banquet—life in a shared nest

More information: Marta Rossi et al. Begging blue tit nestlings discriminate between the odour of familiar and unfamiliar conspecifics, Functional Ecology (2017). DOI: 10.1111/1365-2435.12886

Related Stories

A beggars banquet—life in a shared nest

April 15, 2015

It's not all bad for crow chicks who have to share their nest with an uninvited pushy guest such as a cuckoo youngster. For one, they can sit back and wait for food to arrive while the cuckoo chick does all the begging for ...

Fly larvae clean bee-eater's nest

November 22, 2016

Bird nests are home not only to the bird parents and their offspring but also to other inhabitants, such as insect larvae, which take advantage of the favourable climatic conditions and abundant supply of food in the nests. ...

Noisy youngsters pay the ultimate price

February 9, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- Babies crying with hunger may attract annoyed looks from bystanders, but in the bird world noisily crying nestlings are likely to pay the ultimate price, according to the authors of a new study from The Australian ...

Magpie parents know a baby cuckoo when they see one

December 11, 2013

Cuckoos that lay their eggs in the nest of a magpie so that their chicks can be raised by the latter better hope that their young are not raised together with other magpies. The chances of cuckoo fledglings raised in mixed ...

Recommended for you

Migratory birds arriving late to breeding grounds

May 15, 2017

New research shows climate change is altering the delicate seasonal clock that North American migratory songbirds rely on to successfully mate and raise healthy offspring, setting in motion a domino effect that could threaten ...

Fossil 'winged serpent' is a new species of ancient snake

May 12, 2017

An ancient sink hole in eastern Tennessee holds the clues to an important transitional time in the evolutionary history of snakes. Among the fossilized creatures found there, according to a new paper co-authored by a University ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.