Bielefeld University (German: Universität Bielefeld) is a university in Bielefeld, Germany. Founded in 1969, it is one of the country's newer universities, and considers itself a "reform" university, following a different style of organization and teaching than the established universities. In particular, the university aims to "re-establish the unity between research and teaching", and so all its faculty teach courses in their area of research. The university also stresses a focus on interdisciplinary research, helped by the architecture, which encloses all faculties in one great structure. It is among the first of the German universities to completely switch some faculties (e.g. biology) to Bachelor/Master-degrees as part of the Bologna process. While Bielefeld University offers many options to study, it is well known for its faculty of sociology. It is associated with Norbert Elias and Niklas Luhmann, who were professors there. The faculty of history launched the "Bielefeld School" of Social History under Hans-Ulrich Wehler, while the Laborschule and Center for Interdisciplinary Research (ZiF) are projects of the faculty of educational science.

Address Universitätsstraße 25, Bielefeld, Germany, Germany Website http://www.uni-bielefeld.de/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bielefeld_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

