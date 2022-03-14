Bielefeld University (German: Universität Bielefeld) is a university in Bielefeld, Germany. Founded in 1969, it is one of the country's newer universities, and considers itself a "reform" university, following a different style of organization and teaching than the established universities. In particular, the university aims to "re-establish the unity between research and teaching", and so all its faculty teach courses in their area of research. The university also stresses a focus on interdisciplinary research, helped by the architecture, which encloses all faculties in one great structure. It is among the first of the German universities to completely switch some faculties (e.g. biology) to Bachelor/Master-degrees as part of the Bologna process. While Bielefeld University offers many options to study, it is well known for its faculty of sociology. It is associated with Norbert Elias and Niklas Luhmann, who were professors there. The faculty of history launched the "Bielefeld School" of Social History under Hans-Ulrich Wehler, while the Laborschule and Center for Interdisciplinary Research (ZiF) are projects of the faculty of educational science.

Address
Universitätsstraße 25, Bielefeld, Germany, Germany
Website
http://www.uni-bielefeld.de/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bielefeld_University

Camouflage or communication: How birds use odor

What senses do birds use? Obviously, they use hearing and sight—after all, they sing and often have colorful plumage. But what about the sense of smell? For a long time, it was thought that olfaction played no role in birds. ...

Plants & Animals

Mar 14, 2022

10

Stigmatization prevents lessons from the HIV pandemic

The HIV pandemic hit the LGBTQI+ community, people who were already stigmatized, particularly early: This stigmatization prevented the lessons of the HIV pandemic from being adopted by broader parts of society—with consequences ...

Social Sciences

Sep 27, 2021

30

Tiny nanoparticles improve charge transport

Three-dimensional topological insulators are materials that can conduct electric current without resistance—but only on their surface. However, this effect is difficult to measure. This is because these materials usually ...

Nanophysics

Sep 21, 2021

43

How genetic islands form among marine molluscs

Usually, the individuals of a population of marine species that have the potential to disperse over long distances all share a similar genetic composition. Yet every now and then, at small, localized sites, small groups of ...

Plants & Animals

Sep 13, 2021

63

The reproductive advantages of large male fish

In mosquitofish, of the genus Gambusia, male fish are smaller than females—sometimes only half the size. Biologists had previously assumed that smaller male mosquitofish had at least some reproductive advantages. Researchers ...

Ecology

Jul 7, 2021

4

How metal atoms can arrange themselves on an insulator

In order to produce tiny electronic memories or sensors in the future, it is essential to be able to arrange individual metal atoms on an insulating layer. Scientists at Bielefeld University's Faculty of Chemistry have now ...

Materials Science

Jan 27, 2021

24

