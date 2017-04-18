Video: Earth's little garbage people?

April 19, 2017
Earth's little garbage people? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

If you're enjoying some tasty food today that has at least one ingredient that was farmed somewhere, you probably owe a little thanks to earthworms.

How is it that these detritivores - literally dirt eaters - turn what humans find inedible into beloved compost?

After the biology and physics of swallowing and "chewing", like us it's all chemistry for digestion.

But earthworms have an extra enzyme that allows them to munch through cellulose, the ultimate fiber that makes tree bark a non-starter in .

Yet all this powerful chemistry means not everyone sees earthworms as the greatest creature to crawl - find out all the dirt in the latest Reactions video here:

The video will load shortly

Explore further: New study suggests earthworms sequester more CO2 than they release

Related Stories

Earthworms could be a threat to biodiversity

January 27, 2016

The humble earthworm may be a threat to plant diversity in natural ecosystems, says a study just published by researchers from Université Laval and Université de Sherbrooke. Their work found an association between the presence ...

Recommended for you

Uncovering a novel mechanism in cell division

April 19, 2017

Northwestern Medicine scientists have revealed the role amino-terminal methylation plays in a specific protein in the centromere, a region of the chromosome important in cell division, and how the dysregulation of this protein ...

Killing flu viruses with help from a frog

April 18, 2017

Frog mucus is loaded with molecules that kill bacteria and viruses, and researchers are beginning to investigate it as a potential source for new anti-microbial drugs. One of these "host defense peptides," courtesy of a colorful ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.