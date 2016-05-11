May 11, 2016

Mysterious mounds created by earthworms

by University of Exeter

Mysterious mounds created by earthworms
A sural in the process of formation with earthworm aggregates on top. Credit: Professor José Iriarte

Mysterious spectacular mounds found in the earth in tropical wetlands in South America are created by earthworms, researchers have found.

The densely packed, regularly spaced cover large areas of the Orinoco Llanos in Columbia and Venezuela. Until now it was not known how they were formed.

A new study shows these mounds, called surales, are largely made up of earthworm casts, heaps of muddy soil ejected by their guts. This is the first research to describe their formation.

The experts set out to discover how surales were formed, and the role in their formation of the soil ecosystem. They also worked to find out why surales are found in different sizes and forms and the impact of this on plants and earthworms.

Researchers used remote sensing techniques, satellite images and aerial photographs taken by a drone to study the landscape. They also collected data on the physical and chemical makeup of soil to learn more about how surales form and develop. This information showed the experts that earthworm casts account for up to one-half of total mass of surales, which vary in size from 0.5 to 5m in diameter and from 0.3 to more than 2m.

Surales are formed when large earthworms feed in shallowly flooded soils, depositing casts that form 'towers' above water level. Each earthworm returns repeatedly to the same spot to deposit casts and to respire. Over time, the tower becomes a mound.

When mounds already initiated are situated close together, the basin between them is filled and mounds join together.

Mysterious mounds created by earthworms
Professor José Iriarte recording surales. Credit: Professor José Iriarte

Professor José Iriarte, from the University of Exeter's Archaeology Department, who worked on the study, said: "This exciting discovery allows us to map and understand how these massive landscapes were formed. The fact we know they were created by across the seasonally flooded savannahs of South America will certainly change how we think about human verses naturally-built landscapes in the region."

The Surales, Self-organized Earth-mound Landscapes Made by Earthworms in a Seasonal Tropical Wetland, is published in PLOS One.

Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by University of Exeter

Citation: Mysterious mounds created by earthworms (2016, May 11) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-05-mysterious-mounds-earthworms.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Earthworms help smallholders increase crop yields
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (3)