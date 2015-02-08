Unlikely pair of plants named after stars of movie 'Twins'

April 28, 2017
Unlikely pair of plants named after stars of movie 'Twins'
Daviesia devito (R) a smaller and weaker plant, while Daviesia schwarzenegger is a bigger and more robust plant. Credit: Stuart Hay, ANU.

Biologists from The Australian National University (ANU) have named an unlikely pair of plants after Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, the stars of the 1988 movie Twins.

Lead researcher Emeritus Professor Mike Crisp said one of the species of Daviesia, a genus of Australian pea flowers, was much more robust than the other, calling to mind the movie about Julius and his twin brother Vincent, the products of a genetic project.

"We discover early on in the movie that the embryo split in two, but it didn't split equally—all the purity and strength went into Schwarzenegger's character Julius, while the dregs went into Vincent, DeVito's character," said Professor Crisp from the ANU Research School of Biology.

Daviesia schwarzenegger and devito are among 131 different sub-species that Professor Crisp and his ANU colleagues have identified within the genus Daviesia, which are known as 'egg and bacon peas' due to the colours of their flowers.

Professor Crisp said Daviesia devito was a smaller and weaker plant, while Daviesia schwarzenegger was a bigger and more robust plant.

The video will load shortly

"We also wish to honour Arnold Schwarzenegger's leadership as Governor of California in pioneering the reduction of carbon emissions, and for advising the Australian Government to do the same," he said.

The unexpected twin species are found in South Eastern Australia in the Mallee region, through South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales.

Unlikely pair of plants named after stars of movie 'Twins'
Emeritus Professor Mike Crisp. Credit: Stuart Hay, ANU.

"Both species are at risk of extinction, because they appear to be confined to tiny remnant patches of bushland in a region that is largely cleared for wheat farming," Professor Crisp said.

"These are ecologically important members of the communities of plants in which they grow. They're nitrogen fixers, playing an important role in the Mallee region where the top soil is very denuded and the nutrients are depleted. It's essential to have nitrogen fixers to replace those nutrients."

Professor Crisp said the team's monograph, which was published in Phytotaxa and took 40 years to produce, contributed to the huge ongoing task of documenting biodiversity globally.

Unlikely pair of plants named after stars of movie 'Twins'
Davesia schwarzenegger 'egg and bacon pea' flowers. Credit: Mike Crisp, ANU

Explore further: Schwarzenegger calls for more effort to fight climate change

More information: Phytotaxa (2017). DOI: 10.11646/phytotaxa.300.1 , http://www.mapress.com/j/pt/issue/view/phytotaxa.300.1

Related Stories

California declares swine flu emergency

April 28, 2009

California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger on Tuesday declared a state of emergency to tackle the swine flu outbreak but stressed there was "no need for alarm."

Team studies diversity among nitrogen-fixing plants

June 16, 2015

Researchers at Chapman University and Columbia University have published a study in Nature Plants this month, called "Diversity of nitrogen fixation strategies in Mediterranean legumes." The recently published research focuses ...

Recommended for you

Cassava is genetically decaying, putting staple crop at risk

April 28, 2017

For breeders of cassava, a staple food for hundreds of millions in the tropics, producing improved varieties has been getting harder over time. A team at Cornell used genomic analysis of cassava varieties and wild relatives ...

Using rooster testes to learn how the body fights viruses

April 27, 2017

Our bodies are constantly under siege by foreign invaders; viruses, bacteria and parasites that want to infiltrate our cells. A new study in the journal eLife sheds light on how germ cells - sperm and egg - protect themselves ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.