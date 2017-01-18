Oceans galore: new study suggests most habitable planets may lack dry land

When it comes to exploring exoplanets, it may be wise to take a snorkel along. A new study, published in a paper in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, has used a statistical model to predict that most habitable planets may be dominated by oceans spanning over 90% of their surface area.
The author of the study, Dr Fergus Simpson of the Institute of Cosmos Sciences at the University of Barcelona, has constructed a statistical model – based on Bayesian probability – to predict the division between land and water on habitable exoplanets.
For a planetary surface to boast extensive areas of both land and water, a delicate balance must be struck between the volume of water it retains over time, and how much space it has to store it in its oceanic basins. Both of these quantities may vary substantially across the full spectrum of water-bearing worlds, and why the Earth's values are so well balanced is an unresolved and long-standing conundrum.
Simpson's model predicts that most habitable planets are dominated by oceans spanning over 90% of their surface area. This conclusion is reached because the Earth itself is very close to being a so-called 'waterworld' - a world where all land is immersed under a single ocean.
"A scenario in which the Earth holds less water than most other habitable planets would be consistent with results from simulations, and could help explain why some planets have been found to be a bit less dense than we expected," explains Simpson.
In the new work, Simpson finds that the Earth's finely balanced oceans may be a consequence of the anthropic principle – more often used in a cosmological context - which accounts for how our observations of the Universe are influenced by the requirement for the formation of sentient life.
"Based on the Earth's ocean coverage of 71%, we find substantial evidence supporting the hypothesis that anthropic selection effects are at work," comments Simpson.
To test the statistical model Simpson has taken feedback mechanisms into account, such as the deep water cycle, and erosion and deposition processes. He also proposes a statistical approximation to determine the diminishing habitable land area for planets with smaller oceans, as they become increasingly dominated by deserts.
Why did we evolve on this planet and not on one of the billions of other habitable worlds? In this study Simpson suggests the answer could be linked to a selection effect involving the balance between land and water.
"Our understanding of the development of life may be far from complete, but it is not so dire that we must adhere to the conventional approximation that all habitable planets have an equal chance of hosting intelligent life," Simpson concludes.
More information:
Fergus Simpson. Bayesian evidence for the prevalence of waterworlds, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2017). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stx516
mauldred
syndicate_51
That's a big if you are working with.
Every time one of these articles comes up about life being everywhere all I say is use all the probabilities involved, not just the numbers that fit your narrative.
Alas true academic and scientific freedom about this subject doesn't exist in the world. Too much money at stake.
Osiris1
Steelwolf
Sigh
Mauldred thought Titan was an example of an Earth-like balance of rock and ocean, but if it is water ice acting as rock, carbohydrates form the ocean, and the water covers the actual rock, that becomes debatable.
Another likely counterexample would be Pluto, where apparently an ocean completely covers the core. The ocean happens to be frozen on top, but that is a separate point.
TheGhostofOtto1923
So how would cephalopods develop technology? How would tentacles which evolved to inhabit nooks and crannies be able to hammer metals and drive screws?
Without fire they could perhaps use the concentrated heat from volcanic lava for smelting. They could work in tandem to bore holes and carry heavy objects.
Maybe tech use would cause tentacles to evolve bones and joints. But its hard to imagine how electricity could come into common use underwater. Perhaps early cephalopods would begin to build rafts to escape predators much as beavers build dams, and floating villages would cause them to become air-breathers as well as tech users in ways that would be familiar to us.
Mark Thomas
As written, the "right amount of liquid," does not make sense. What liquid? What makes it right? The liquid covering 71% of the Earth is mostly salt water, while the few percent of Titan with surface liquid is primarily methane (with some ethane) near the polar regions at cryogenic temperatures (roughly -290 F).
https://en.wikipe...n_(moon)
Mark Thomas
SRDUB2
Once they reach a bronze era level of energy usage from various geological processes and material sciences, could they focus on biological research? genetic engineering and using a completely biological base for their technology? Breading coral analogs to create structures, breading some kind electric eel analog with a programmable root network for electricity and then a different bread of coral analog for 'wire' insulation? So on and so forth.