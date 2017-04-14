NASA spots Tropical Cyclone 02W's remnants in South China Sea

April 17, 2017
NASA spots Tropical Cyclone 02W's remnants in South China Sea
On April 17, NASA's Terra satellite captured a visible image of the clouds associated with the remnant low pressure area over the South China Sea. Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

The remnants of former Tropical Depression 02W still lingered in the South China Sea when NASA's Terra satellite passed overhead on April 17.

Tropical Depression 02W made landfall along the east coast of the eastern Visayas around 1500 UTC/11 a.m. EST) on Saturday, April 15, 2017. At 0900 UTC (5 a.m. EST) Tropical Depression 02W had maximum sustained winds near 25 knots as it neared the eastern Philippines. At that time, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center issued their final bulletin on the storm and said that satellite imagery showed weak development of thunderstorms and that bands of thunderstorms were diminishing. It was centered near 11.4 degrees north latitude and 125.9 degrees east longitude, about 373 nautical miles east-southeast of Manila, Philippines, was moving to the west-northwest and moved in that direction over the central Philippines

The weakened to a remnant low area as it passed over Eastern Visayas, Bikol and Mimiropa regions of the Philippines and exited into the South China Sea.

On Monday, April 17, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer aboard NASA's Terra satellite captured a visible image of the clouds associated with the remnant low pressure area. The image showed an elongated area of clouds over the South China Sea.

On April 17 at 1700 UTC (1 p.m. EST) the center of the remnant low pressure area was located near 14.9 degrees north latitude and 116.9 degrees east longitude, about 230 nautical miles west of Manila, Philippines. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) noted that it has a compact closed circulation moving to the west.

JTWC noted that wind shear and drier air are expected to prevent re-intensification.

Explore further: NASA sees central and south Philippines bracing for Tropical Depression 02W

Related Stories

NASA watching remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Carlos

February 13, 2017

Tropical Cyclone Carlos became sub-tropical and weakened to a remnant low pressure area over the weekend of February 11 and 12. By February 13, as NASA's Terra satellite passed over the remnants, the storm still showed a ...

Aqua satellite sees remnants of Tropical Cyclone Tokage

November 28, 2016

Tropical Cyclone Tokage fell apart after crossing the Philippines and moving into the South China Sea where wind shear battered the storm. NASA's Aqua satellite took a visible picture of the storm as it was being torn apart ...

Recommended for you

Banned industrial solvent sheds new light on methane mystery

April 17, 2017

Recent studies have explored a range of possible causes. Suggestions have included a rise in oil and natural gas extraction, increased emissions from tropical wetlands or increases in emissions from growing East Asian economies.

Migration from sea-level rise could reshape cities inland

April 17, 2017

When Hurricane Katrina struck Louisiana in 2005, cities inland saw an influx of evacuees escaping the storm and its aftermath. Now, a new University of Georgia study predicts that this could happen again as a result of sea-level ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.