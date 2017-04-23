NASA satellite animation shows Tropical Storm Arlene 'eaten' by weather system

April 24, 2017

An animation created by NASA using imagery from NOAA's GOES-East satellite shows the North Atlantic Ocean's first tropical storm of the season being "eaten" by a large frontal system.The animation from April 19 to April 22 shows Tropical Storm Arlene in the Central Atlantic Ocean as it strengthened into a tropical storm on April 21 and weakened to a subtropical storm only to be absorbed by a frontal system later that same day. The animation combines visible and infrared satellite imagery from NOAA's GOES-East satellite.

On Friday, April 21 at 1500 UTC (11 a.m. EDT), the National Hurricane Center issued their final bulletin on Arlene. At that time, Arlene had ceased to be a tropical cyclone although maintaining near 45 knots (52 mph/83 kph). At the time, Arlene was centered about 1,235 miles west-northwest of the Azores islands near 39.3 degrees north latitude and 49.9 degrees west longitude.

Arlene was moving southwest at 20 knots (23 mph/37 kph) when the frontal system to the west of the post-tropical storm, caught up to Arlene and absorbed it.

The video will load shortly
This GOES-East satellite animation from April 19 to April 22 shows Tropical Storm Arlene in the Central Atlantic Ocean as it strengthens, weakens to a subtropical storm and gets absorbed by a frontal system. Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

Explore further: NASA and NOAA satellites watch Arlene, first Atlantic Tropical Storm of the season

Related Stories

NASA spots Tropical Storm Nock-ten intensify

December 22, 2016

NASA's Aqua satellite flew over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and captured a visible image of Tropical Storm Nock-ten after it strengthened from a tropical depression.

Satellite movie shows Tropical Cyclone Blas fading

July 11, 2016

An animation of visible and infrared imagery from NOAA's GOES-West satellite from July 9 to July 11 shows Tropical Storm Blas weakening to a remnant followed by a strengthening Tropical Cyclone Celia.

Recommended for you

Little Ice Age displaced the tropical rain belt

April 24, 2017

The tropical rain belt, also known as the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), is in a state of constant migration. It continuously changes position in response to the seasons and follows the sun's zenith, with a slight ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.