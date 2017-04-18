NASA sees the end of ex-Tropical Cyclone 02W

April 20, 2017
NASA sees the end of ex-Tropical Cyclone 02W
On April 20, NOAA-NASA's Suomi NPP satellite saw the remnants of Tropical Cyclone 02W as it moved through the Luzon Strait. Credit: NASA/NOAA

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite spotted the remnants of Tropical Cyclone 02W southeast of Taiwan in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean as the system was dissipating.

On April 19, 2017 at 0600 UTC (2 a.m. EST), the Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted that former Tropical Cyclone 02W was no longer suspect for tropical cyclone formation. The low pressure area had moved into an area of strong vertical wind shear, just southeast of Taiwan and was being torn apart.

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NOAA-NASA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a of the remnants after the system moved north-northeast of the northern Philippines and through the Luzon Strait. The VIIRS image showed that strong wind shear had pushed the bulk of clouds and showers east-northeast of what was left of the center of circulation. The strong took its toll on the system and the remnants dissipated southeast of Taiwan.

Explore further: NASA sees Tropical Cyclone cook strongly affected by wind shear

Related Stories

NASA watching remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Carlos

February 13, 2017

Tropical Cyclone Carlos became sub-tropical and weakened to a remnant low pressure area over the weekend of February 11 and 12. By February 13, as NASA's Terra satellite passed over the remnants, the storm still showed a ...

Suomi NPP satellite spots remnants of Tropical Cyclone 17S

March 30, 2016

Former Tropical Cyclone 17S was battered by northerly vertical wind shear and reduced to a remnant low pressure area in the Southern Indian Ocean. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the system on March 30 captured ...

Recommended for you

Chesapeake Bay pollution extends to early 19th century

April 20, 2017

Humans began measurably and negatively impacting water quality in the Chesapeake Bay in the first half of the 19th century, according to a study of eastern oysters by researchers at The University of Alabama.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.