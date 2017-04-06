Indonesian volcano in fresh eruptions

April 12, 2017
School pupils play on Indonesia's Sumatra island as Mount Sinabung, a highly active volcano, spews thick smoke
School pupils play on Indonesia's Sumatra island as Mount Sinabung, a highly active volcano, spews thick smoke

A volcano on Indonesia's Sumatra island spewed hot smoke and ash high into the air Wednesday, in its latest violent eruptions.

Mount Sinabung has erupted repeatedly in recent days, pumping hot gas clouds up to three kilometres (1.8 miles) into the sky, the local disaster agency said.

The clouds of smoke shrouded the sky above a school in North Sumatra province but children continued to play outside in the yard in the shadow of the volcano.

Local authorities insist the school is safe as it is outside a seven-kilometre (four-mile) restricted area around the volcano, which has been erupting almost continuously since 2013.

Villagers also continue their precarious existences despite the eruptions, putting on masks to go shopping as ash falls from the sky, and tending to their crops.

Over 2,000 families have been evacuated from around the rumbling in recent years, and many will soon be relocated to new villages after lengthy stays in temporary shelters.

Sinabung roared back to life in 2010 for the first time in 400 years. After another period of inactivity it began erupting again three years later.

In May last year seven people were killed in one of Sinabung's eruptions, while in February 2014 an left 16 people dead.

Indonesia is home to around 130 volcanoes due to its position on the "Ring of Fire", a belt of tectonic plate boundaries circling the Pacific Ocean where frequent seismic activity occurs.

Explore further: Indonesia volcano at high alert level unleashes fresh burst

Related Stories

More than 15,000 flee volcano in Indonesia

September 19, 2013

More than 15,000 people have now fled their homes since Mount Sinabung in western Indonesia spectacularly erupted this week, an official said Thursday.

Indonesian volcano erupts 30 times as 20,000 displaced

January 5, 2014

An Indonesian volcano that has erupted relentlessly for months shot volcanic ash into the air 30 times on Saturday, forcing further evacuations with more than 20,000 people now displaced, an official said.

Recommended for you

Possible signs of life found ten kilometers below seafloor

April 11, 2017

(Phys.org)—An international team of researchers has found possible evidence of life ten kilometers below the sea floor in the Mariana Trench. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, ...

California dryness and recovery challenge multi-century odds

April 11, 2017

Between October 2011 and September 2015, California saw its driest four-year period in the instrumental record, which dates back to 1895. Parts of the state lost more than two full years of precipitation during the prolonged, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.