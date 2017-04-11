Image: NASA's Terra satellite spots Cowbell Fire in the florida everglades

April 13, 2017
Image: NASA's Terra satellite spots Cowbell Fire in the florida everglades
Credit: NASA

A plume of smoke from the Cowbell Fire raging in the Florida Everglades was spotted in a visible image from NASA's Terra satellite on April 11.

Inciweb, an interagency all-risk incident information management system that coordinates with federal, state and local agencies to manage wildfires reported "The Cowbell Fire started March 30, 2017 and is currently burning in Big Cypress National Preserve. The cause is under investigation. Portions of the preserve, including Monument Lake and Burns Lake Campground and some trails, remain closed due to the Parliament Fire."

This natural-color satellite image was collected by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) aboard the Terra satellite on April 11 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Actively burning areas, detected by MODIS's thermal bands, are outlined in red. At the time of the image a large plume of smoke from the fire was blowing to the west.

On April 12 at 9:30 a.m. EST, Inciweb reported that the Cowbell Fire covered 15,889 acres and was 11 percent contained.

Explore further: Image: Blue Cut Fire, California

Related Stories

Image: Blue Cut Fire, California

August 18, 2016

The Blue Cut fire was first reported just after 10:30 a.m. PDT on Aug. 16, 2016, north of San Bernadino, Calif. Smoke and the heat from the fire was detected just three hours later by NASA's Aqua satellite.

Loma Fire in California Grows

September 30, 2016

The Loma Fire in California which broke out on Monday, September 26, 2016 has now grown to 2,865 acres and is 20% contained.  There is good news to be had at present.  Evacuations were lifted Wednesday afternoon for all ...

Image: Gap Fire in California continues to burn

September 7, 2016

The Gap Fire continues to burning on the Klamath National Forest after starting on August 27, 2016 under circumstances that are still being investigated. Currently the fire is 26,213 acres in size and is 30% contained.

NASA image: Lake fire and San Gorgonio fire in California

June 22, 2015

The Lake Fire (the larger of the two fires) is burning in the northern portion of the San Gorgonio Wilderness. All hiking trails into the San Gorgonio Wilderness Area have been closed due to the proximity of the fire to these ...

Image: Gap Fire in California slows growth

September 12, 2016

The Gap Fire continues to burn on the Klamath National Forest in northern California. As of early the morning of September 09, the fire is 31,664 acres and 85% contained. Containment lines set up by firefighters continue ...

Recommended for you

Unique tectonics on Venus modeled in lab to explain coronae

April 13, 2017

(Phys.org)—A trio of planetary scientists has created a physical model of part of the surface of Venus and in so doing may have solved the mystery of tectonics on Venus. In their paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, ...

California dryness and recovery challenge multi-century odds

April 11, 2017

Between October 2011 and September 2015, California saw its driest four-year period in the instrumental record, which dates back to 1895. Parts of the state lost more than two full years of precipitation during the prolonged, ...

Possible signs of life found ten kilometers below seafloor

April 11, 2017

(Phys.org)—An international team of researchers has found possible evidence of life ten kilometers below the sea floor in the Mariana Trench. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.