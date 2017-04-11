Image: NASA's Terra satellite spots Cowbell Fire in the florida everglades

Credit: NASA A plume of smoke from the Cowbell Fire raging in the Florida Everglades was spotted in a visible image from NASA's Terra satellite on April 11.

Inciweb, an interagency all-risk incident information management system that coordinates with federal, state and local agencies to manage wildfires reported "The Cowbell Fire started March 30, 2017 and is currently burning in Big Cypress National Preserve. The cause is under investigation. Portions of the preserve, including Monument Lake and Burns Lake Campground and some trails, remain closed due to the Parliament Fire."

This natural-color satellite image was collected by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) aboard the Terra satellite on April 11 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Actively burning areas, detected by MODIS's thermal bands, are outlined in red. At the time of the image a large plume of smoke from the fire was blowing to the west.

On April 12 at 9:30 a.m. EST, Inciweb reported that the Cowbell Fire covered 15,889 acres and was 11 percent contained.

