GM to ramp up self-driving effort in Silicon Valley

April 14, 2017

General Motors is boosting its autonomous driving efforts, investing $14 million and adding 1,100 jobs in a new research center in San Francisco.

The largest US automaker made the announcement Thursday, amid a race in the industry on autonomous vehicle research.

While GM is already testing through its Cruise Automation unit in California, Arizona and Michigan, the new initiative will ramp up those efforts.

"Expanding our team at Cruise Automation and linking them with our global engineering talent is another important step in our work to redefine the future of personal mobility," said GM chairman and chief executive Mary Barra.

"Self-driving technology holds enormous benefits to society in the form of increased safety and access to transportation. Running our autonomous vehicle program as a start-up is giving us the speed we need to continue to stay at the forefront of development of these technologies and the market applications."

GM acquired Cruise Automation a year ago as part of its efforts to accelerate development of self-driving .

Similar research is being carried out by other automakers including Ford, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota, and by other groups including Uber and Google parent Alphabet.

Chinese tech giant Baidu, which is working on autonomous driving at its California research center, this week announced the acquisition of xPerception, a US startup that provides visual perception software, along with services and devices for people who are visually impaired.

rderkis
not rated yet 15 minutes ago
The amount of research money, time and research going into development of autonomous cars is amazing!
The speed at which the technology is developing is amazing!
I love it. And am saving for my first truly autonomous vehicle.
It will arrive just in the nick of time. I am 70 and still feel confident driving but I know soon that will change..

