Fukomys livingstoni, I presume?

April 27, 2017
Fukomys livingstoni, I presume?
Fukomys livingstoni. Credit: Rebecca Gelertner of Near Bird Studios (@NearBirdStudios)

Two new species of African mole-rat have been discovered by researchers at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), together with colleagues in Tanzania and at the University of Pretoria.

The , formally described as Fukomys hanangensis and Fukomys livingstoni, were found around Mount Hanang and at Ujiji on the shores of Lake Tanganyika, both in Tanzania.

The latter is named after Dr David Livingstone, as Ujiji is the site of the famous meeting in 1871 when Henry Morton Stanley found the explorer, who many thought to be dead, and uttered the famous words "Dr Livingstone, I presume?".

The research was published in the journal PeerJ.

African mole-rats are subterranean rodents that occur throughout sub-Saharan Africa. They have been widely studied because of the variation in their social and reproductive behaviours.

More recently the naked mole-rat (Heterocephalus glaber) has also emerged as a model species for the study of healthy ageing, longevity and cancer resistance.

Dr Chris Faulkes, from the School of Biological and Chemical Sciences and lead author of the paper, said: "We would like to find out more about the social behaviour of these - our initial studies indicate that they are cooperative breeders like others in their genus."

Fukomys livingstoni, I presume?
Fukomys hanangensis . Credit: Rebecca Gelertner of Near Bird Studios (@NearBirdStudios)

"A clear understanding of African mole-rats' biodiversity and evolutionary relationships has become increasingly important, not least because there are many species in the family, but also because there are a number of genetically unique, distinctive populations that are limited in their distribution - two of which we now formally name and describe fully in our paper."

Most of the species in this group of mole-rats (Fukomys) are to the West of the Great African Rift Valley, while these are to the East, out of their normal range.

The researchers were therefore keen to characterise these populations and understand how and when they might have got to their current locations, as part of their wider studies on mole-rat biodiversity.

The results revealed two distinct evolutionary lineages that constitute previously unnamed species. Detailed genetic analysis suggests that geological and volcanic activity isolated these populations subsequent to their earlier dispersal in to this part of East Africa.

Fukomys livingstoni, I presume?
Fukomys hanangensis . Credit: Chris Faulkes

The broader scope of the research highlights how genetic data can be used to cross reference the timings of major geological events, and vice versa.

Dr Faulkes added: "Our research argues that the biodiversity hotspots in this part of Africa can be understood in terms of landscape evolution in the form of tectonic activity [Rift Valley formation], climatic fluctuations and subsequent expansion and contraction of forest and savannah habitats."

Explore further: Naked mole-rats' anti-cancer gene is unique among mammals

More information: Chris G. Faulkes et al. Relic populations ofmole-rats in Tanzania: description of two new speciessp. nov. andsp. nov., PeerJ (2017). DOI: 10.7717/peerj.3214

Related Stories

Naked mole-rats' anti-cancer gene is unique among mammals

May 6, 2015

Naked mole rats are unusual in many ways as a result of adaptations to living underground, with extreme longevity and a lack of the normal signs of ageing. Their resistance to cancer has been linked to the production of a ...

What you didn't know about naked mole-rats

October 22, 2015

The naked mole-rat is a particularly ugly or cute animal, depending on your definition. It is tubular in shape, like the tunnels it creates, hairless and wrinkled, for wiggling through those tunnels, and has long, chisel-like ...

Scientists reveal the secret of naked mole rat longevity

March 8, 2017

A group of Russian and German biologists and mathematicians led by profs. Victor Sadovnichii and Vladimir Skulachev (Moscow State University) and prof. Thomas Hildebrandt (Leibniz Institute, Berlin) have published a study ...

Recommended for you

Using rooster testes to learn how the body fights viruses

April 27, 2017

Our bodies are constantly under siege by foreign invaders; viruses, bacteria and parasites that want to infiltrate our cells. A new study in the journal eLife sheds light on how germ cells - sperm and egg - protect themselves ...

Fukomys livingstoni, I presume?

April 27, 2017

Two new species of African mole-rat have been discovered by researchers at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), together with colleagues in Tanzania and at the University of Pretoria.

Researchers find means by which mushrooms glow

April 27, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers from Russia, Brazil and Japan has uncovered the means by which two kinds of mushrooms glow in the dark. In their paper published on the open-access site Science Advances, the group describes ...

Barley genome sequenced

April 26, 2017

Looking for a better beer or single malt Scotch whiskey? A team of researchers at the University of California, Riverside may have you covered. They are among a group of 77 scientists worldwide who have sequenced the complete ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.