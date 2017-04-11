System detects driver's symptoms of fatigue and prevents traffic accidents

April 19, 2017
System detects driver’s symptoms of fatigue and prevents traffic accidents
The new system helps prevent possible traffic accidents. Credit: University of Granada

Researchers from the University of Granada (UGR) and the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV) have designed a new low-cost system that detects the drivers' symptoms of fatigue and distraction and helps prevent possible traffic accidents.

The system consists of four that monitor different physical parameters of the driver and their position at the wheel. From these values, the system is able to generate a series of acoustic signals if it detects some risk, thus alerting the driver and avoiding a possible accident.

As the researchers explain, fatigue has a wide range of symptoms: blurred vision and increased blink rate; anxiety and changes in the driver's behavior; increase in the number of movements needed to be comfortable on the seat; and, more importantly, an increase in the driver's reaction time to a certain dangerous situation on the road.

"For this reason, it is important to have some system capable of detecting those symptoms to help increase the driver's safety. Now, most of the current solutions focus on eye movement and face detection, and our system goes further," says Jaime Lloret, researcher at the Polytechnic University of Valencia.

The system devised by the researchers consists of an that acts as a , two and another two that measure the driver's temperature, all of them located on the steering wheel, and by duplicate for monitoring both hands; a light sensor on the headrest that would detect possible snoozes when driving; and the buzzer that generates the acoustic alarm in case of detecting fatigue or distraction.

All of this is complete with a collision sensor that detects collisions or sudden braking and a button to reset the system located on the . "After triggering an alarm, the driver has to disable it by pressing the button," says Sandra Sendra, researcher from the University of Granada.

The sensors are connected to the central electronic board, which receives data from the sensors every second, and it processes and analyzes them by an algorithm, to check if the collected values remain within the thresholds considered normal or safe. When any of these sensors exceeds said threshold values, the algorithm tries to define if it is a false alarm or if the sensors have registered a possible fatigue or distraction situation. In an affirmative case, the acoustic signal that alerts the driver is activated.

Additionally, all data are stored on a micro-SD card for a possible post-processing task, in case of accidents or future studies.

The system was presented at the 1st EAI International Conference on Future Intelligent Vehicular Technologies, held last September in Portugal. The work was also awarded as the best paper of the conference.

Looking ahead, the researchers plan to incorporate a small GPS receiver to collect the position of the vehicle and a wireless module that allows to connect the system with the ' smartphones, so that, as a last resort, the system is able to make an emergency call.

Explore further: Cadillac to make Super Cruise hands-free driving tech available in 2018 Cadillac CT6

More information: Low-Cost Vehicle Driver Assistance System for Fatigue and Distraction Detection. Lecture Notes of the Institute for Computer Sciences, Social Informatics and Telecommunications Engineering, (2017), Vol.185, Pp. 69-79. DOI: 10.1007/978-3-319-51207-5_7

Related Stories

How much attention do drivers need to pay?

November 18, 2016

If it were possible to determine exactly what constitutes inattention while driving, it might be possible to detect inattention before bad things happen. That's critically important in light of advances in automated transportation ...

Ford explores call turnoffs for stressed-out drivers

June 28, 2012

(Phys.org) -- No calls for you. That is the word from a new technology experiment by Ford, for stressed-out drivers who risk accidents by distractions from incoming calls, playing music, and other vehicle infotainment sources. ...

Caterpillar will install no-doze system for mining trucks

May 30, 2013

(Phys.org) —Construction and mining equipment company Caterpillar, in a deal with an Australia based technology company, will use fatigue-fighting alert systems in mining vehicles. The technology company, Seeing Machines, ...

Recommended for you

Researchers working toward indoor location detection

April 17, 2017

Rice University computer scientists are mapping a new solution for interior navigational location detection by linking it to existing sensors in mobile devices. Their results were presented in a paper at last month's 2017 ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.