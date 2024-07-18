Univesidad de Granada (UGR) was officially founded in 1531. UGR is located in Southern Spain with campuses in Granada, Ceuta and Mellila. UGR has a large student body of 88,000 which includes European students and students attending the world-class language center. UGR has programs in science, medicine, life sciences, physics, chemistry, and mathematics. The Department of Microbiology has made significant discoveries in food bacterias and DNA research. UGR Biomedicine Department is well respected in scientific communities.

Address Hospital Real. Cuesta del Hospicio, s/n. 18071. Granada Website http://www.ugr.es/ugr/index.php Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Granada

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

