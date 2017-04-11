Discovery of early, 'croc-like' reptile sheds new light on evolution of dinosaurs

April 12, 2017
Discovery of early, 'croc-like' reptile sheds new light on evolution of dinosaurs
A life reconstruction of the new species Teleocrater rhadinus, a close relative of dinosaurs, feasting on an ancient mammal relative, Cynognathus, in the Triassic of Tanzania. The large dicynodont Dolichuranus is seen in the background. Credit: Natural History Museum, London, artwork by Mark Witton.

A new species of ancient reptile has been described by scientists at the University of Birmingham, filling a critical gap in the fossil record of dinosaur cousins and suggesting that some features thought to characterise dinosaurs evolved much earlier than previously thought.

Described in a paper published today in Nature, the carnivorous reptile, Teleocrater rhadinus, was approximately 7- 10 feet in length, had a long neck and tail, and walked on four crocodile-like legs.

It roamed the Earth during the Triassic Period more than 245 million years ago - pre-dating the first true dinosaurs by around ten million years - and appears in the just after a large group of reptiles, known as archosaurs, split into a bird branch (leading to dinosaurs and eventually birds) and a crocodile branch (eventually leading to today's alligators and crocodiles). Teleocrater and its kin are the earliest known members of the bird branch of the archosaurs.

The discovery overturns widely-held preconceptions by palaeontologists about the morphology of early dinosaur relatives, with many scientists anticipating that such creatures would be smaller, bipedal and more 'dinosaur-like".

"Teleocrater fundamentally challenges our models of what the close relatives of dinosaurs would have looked like," says Dr Richard Butler from the University of Birmingham.

Early dinosaur 'cousin' discovered -- and it's not like scientists thought it'd be
Life reconstruction of the new species Teleocrater rhadinus, a close relative of dinosaurs. Credit: Museo Argentino de Ciencias Naturales

"Dinosaurs were amazingly successful animals. It's natural to want to know where they came from, and how they became so dominant. Teleocrater is hugely exciting because it blows holes in many of our classic ideas of dinosaur origins."

All the specimens used to describe Teleocrater were collected from a rock unit called the Manda Beds, in the Ruhuhu Basin of southern Tanzania, Africa. Teleocrater fossils were first discovered in the region in 1933 by palaeontologist F. Rex Parrington, and subsequently studied by Alan J. Charig, former Curator of Fossil Reptiles, Amphibians and Birds at the Natural History Museum, in the 1950s.

Early dinosaur 'cousin' discovered -- and it's not like scientists thought it'd be
Life model of the new species Teleocrater rhadinus, a close relative of dinosaurs, preying upona juvenile cynodont, a distant relative of mammals. Credit: Museo Argentino de Ciencias Naturales

However, due to a lack of crucial bones, such as the ankle bones, Charig could not determine whether Teleocrater was more closely related to crocodylians or to . Unfortunately, he died before he was able to complete his studies.

Re-examination of Charig's specimens by Butler and colleagues, combined with the discovery of additional fossils by a US-led team in Tanzania in 2015, has finally allowed the surprising relationship between Teleocrater and its dinosaur cousins to be revealed.

Discovery of early, 'croc-like' reptile sheds new light on evolution of dinosaurs
A simplified depiction of phylogenetic relationships within Archosauria, including Teleocrater rhadinus. Credit: Credit: Dr Richard Butler, University of Birmingham

"It's astonishing to think that it's taken more than 80 years for the true scientific importance of these fossils to be understood and published," says Dr Butler.

Professor Paul Barrett from the Natural History Museum, one of the other main authors of the work on Teleocrater, said:

"My colleague Alan Charig would have been thrilled to see one of 'his' animals finally being named and occupying such an interesting position in the Tree of Life.

"Our discovery shows the value of maintaining and re-assessing historical collections: many new discoveries, like this one, can be made by looking through museum collections with fresh eyes."

Early dinosaur 'cousin' discovered -- and it's not like scientists thought it'd be
The new species Teleocrater rhadinus hunting a cynodont, a close relative of mammals. Credit: Museo Argentino de Ciencias Naturales

Explore further: New study shakes the roots of the dinosaur family tree

More information: Sterling J. Nesbitt et al, The earliest bird-line archosaurs and the assembly of the dinosaur body plan, Nature (2017). DOI: 10.1038/nature22037

Related Stories

New study shakes the roots of the dinosaur family tree

March 22, 2017

More than a century of theory about the evolutionary history of dinosaurs has been turned on its head following the publication of new research from scientists at the University of Cambridge and Natural History Museum in ...

Scientists find oldest dinosaur—or closest relative yet

December 4, 2012

Researchers have discovered what may be the earliest dinosaur, a creature the size of a Labrador retriever, but with a five foot-long tail, that walked the Earth about 10 million years before more familiar dinosaurs like ...

How and why to date a dinosaur

November 14, 2016

You might think dating dinosaurs would be an easy task, but in reality it's actually quite difficult. We date dinosaurs based on where we find their fossils, using the ages of the rocks that they're found in. This means that ...

Recommended for you

Study identifies effects of EU expansion on labor, research

April 12, 2017

Rather than a brain-drain, the 13-country European Union (EU) expansion initiated more than a decade ago triggered a brain-reconfiguration—the rising circulation of knowledge through the increased mobility of highly skilled ...

Ancient teeth offer evidence of Ice Age dentistry

April 10, 2017

(Phys.org)—An international team of researchers has found evidence of dental work done during the Ice Age that included using a sharp object to remove diseased cavity tissue and fillings with a tar-like substance. In their ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.