Bell correlations measured in half a million atoms

April 17, 2017 by Lisa Zyga feature
bell correlations
Illustration of a squeezed spin state used to demonstrate Bell correlations. Credit: Engelsen et al. ©2017 American Physical Society

(Phys.org)—Physicists have demonstrated Bell correlations in the largest physical system to date—an ensemble of half a million atoms at an ultracold temperature of 25 µK. The presence of Bell correlations indicates that all of the atoms share nonlocal quantum correlations with each other. These correlations could one day be used in quantum information systems and to design new tests of quantum mechanics.

The researchers, led by Mark Kasevich at Stanford University, have published a paper on the large system exhibiting Bell-type in a recent issue of Physical Review Letters.

"Our results illustrate the richness of quantum many-body states involving many entangled systems," Kasevich told Phys.org. "Little is known at this frontier."

In order to use quantum correlations for practical purposes, the correlations must be measured. Until recently, the only way to measure Bell correlations in a system of (or other components) was to measure the correlations between all of the . But a few years ago, physicists developed a new method of measuring Bell correlations that does not require measuring individual components, but can be done by measuring the collective properties of the system as a whole. Last year, scientists used this method to demonstrate Bell correlations in a Bose-Einstein condensate of around 500 atoms.

In the new study, the researchers have increased this number to a record 500,000 atoms. To do this, they used a method called spin squeezing, in which they started by preparing all of the atoms' spins in a superposition of up and down states. The researchers then reduced (or "squeezed") the uncertainty of one spin component below the value allowed for uncorrelated atoms, which simultaneously increases the uncertainty of the conjugate spin component to satisfy the uncertainty principle. By making collective measurements on the spin properties of the entire system, the researchers demonstrated that the spin states exhibit correlations beyond what is expected by classical physics.

Currently, it's unclear exactly how nonlocal Bell correlations may be used in such large systems. In smaller systems, Bell correlations have been used to generate random numbers, which have applications in cryptography. The physicists also expect that the experimental methods used here could be used to test the predictions of quantum theory.

"We hope to test in news ways with spatially extended versions of the states used in this work," Kasevich said. "Imagine a quantum many-body state extending over one meter involving thousands of correlated particles. The squeezed states used for this work also have practical application in sensors, as they can be exploited to reduce sensor noise."

Explore further: Natural systems show nonlocal correlations

More information: Nils J. Engelsen, Rajiv Krishnakumar, Onur Hosten, and Mark A. Kasevich. "Bell Correlations in Spin-Squeezed States of 500 000 Atoms." Physical Review Letters. DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.118.140401

Related Stories

Natural systems show nonlocal correlations

April 12, 2017

Classical correlations are part of our everyday life. For instance, if one always puts on a pair of socks of the same color and shape, looking at the color or shape of one sock determines the color or shape of its pair. Even ...

The atom without properties

April 21, 2016

The microscopic world is governed by the rules of quantum mechanics, where the properties of a particle can be completely undetermined and yet strongly correlated with those of other particles. Physicists from the University ...

All quantum communication involves nonlocality

April 1, 2016

Researchers of CWI, University of Gdansk, Gdansk University of Technology, Adam Mickiewicz University and the University of Cambridge have proven that quantum communication is based on nonlocality. They show that whenever ...

Experimentally testing nonlocality in many-body systems

June 20, 2014

In a recent study published in Science, researchers at ICFO construct multipartite Bell inequalities built from the easiest-to-measure quantities, the two-body correlators, which are capable of revealing nonlocality in many-body ...

Physicists show ion pairs perform enhanced 'spooky action'

March 28, 2017

Adding to strong recent demonstrations that particles of light perform what Einstein called "spooky action at a distance," in which two separated objects can have a connection that exceeds everyday experience, physicists ...

Recommended for you

Regulating plant physiology with organic electronics

April 17, 2017

A drug delivery ion pump constructed from organic electronic components also works in plants. Researchers from the Laboratory of Organic Electronics at Linköping University and from the Umeå Plant Science Centre have used ...

Bell correlations measured in half a million atoms

April 17, 2017

(Phys.org)—Physicists have demonstrated Bell correlations in the largest physical system to date—an ensemble of half a million atoms at an ultracold temperature of 25 µK. The presence of Bell correlations indicates that ...

How X-rays pushed topological matter research over the top

April 17, 2017

While using X-rays generated by the Advanced Light Source (ALS), a synchrotron facility at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab), to study a bismuth-containing thermoelectric material ...

SAVI camera ditches long lens for distant images

April 14, 2017

A unique camera that can capture a detailed micron-resolution image from a distance uses a laser and techniques that borrow from holography, microscopy and "Matrix"-style bullet time.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.