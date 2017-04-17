April 17, 2017

New adhesive sensor can save patients the discomfort and of pain leaky intravenous drips

by Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore

New adhesive sensor can save patients the discomfort and of pain leaky intravenous drips
The sensor patch can be embedded into the dressing that fixes a cannula in place. Credit: A*STAR Institute of Microelectronics

A new adhesive sensor can save patients the discomfort and pain resulting from leaky intravenous drips.

A significant number of hospitalized patients require the insertion of a thin tube, called a cannula, into a vein, usually in their hand or arm, to facilitate easy and sometimes lengthy delivery of drugs. If the vein is small or fragile, such as is often the case in infants and the elderly, or the cannula is misplaced or moves, the drugs can leak into the surrounding , causing swelling, pain, and sometimes, in severe cases, death of the tissues and impaired function of the limb. Clinicians and nurses do monitor the cannula site for leakage, but this can sometimes be challenging and very small leakages can be missed.

Researchers at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) Institute of Microelectronics in collaboration with clinicians from KK Women's and Children's Hospital in Singapore have developed an adhesive sensor that can detect as little as two millilitres of leaked fluids. The sensor can be incorporated into the dressing normally used to fix a cannula in place.

It is made of very thin electrodes embedded between two elastic polymer substrates. The electrodes stretch when a leakage into the tissues stretches the skin. This in turn changes the resistance in the sensing , which is detected by a 'reader' connected to the sensor. The reader is battery-run and reusable, while the sensor patch is disposable and does not require a battery.

The team has successfully tested its sensor in lab experiments. The researchers next plan to develop a wireless module that can wirelessly alert of a leakage through a mobile application, allowing for immediate intervention.

They will also work on making the sensor more cost-effective: they expect it to cost less than US$1 per sensor patch. Further work will include conducting more comprehensive clinical trials for the sensor system.

Provided by Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore

Citation: New adhesive sensor can save patients the discomfort and of pain leaky intravenous drips (2017, April 17) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-04-adhesive-sensor-patients-discomfort-pain.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers develop wearable, low-cost sensor to measure skin hydration
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)