Uber seeks a second-in-command to steady the wheel

March 7, 2017
Embattled Uber co-founder and chief executive Travis Kalanick, pictured in December 2016, faces pressure after a series of misst
Embattled Uber co-founder and chief executive Travis Kalanick, pictured in December 2016, faces pressure after a series of missteps

Uber on Tuesday began searching for a second-in-command to help embattled chief executive Travis Kalanick steady the wheel at the fast-growing on-demand ride service.

"This morning I told the Uber team that we're actively looking for a ; a peer who can partner with me to write the next chapter in our journey," Kalanick said in a statement.

After a series of embarrassing revelations, Uber faces challenges in keeping growth on track, with Kalanick pressured to yield some control.

Analysts say Uber's rocky past month—marred by disclosures about a culture of sexism and its covert use of law enforcement-evading software—underscores the need for more mature management at the world's most valuable venture-backed startup.

Kalanick, known for being brash and aggressive in propelling Uber's rise, also poses potential to be a liability as the company deals with more complex corporate issues, say some analysts.

Uber lost tens of thousands of users from the dust-up when Kalanick joined and then quit a panel advising President Donald Trump. This and the other incidents could have dented its value, which has been pegged at a whopping $68 billion.

San Francisco-based Uber last month hired former attorney general Eric Holder to review workplace conditions after an ex-employee alleged sexual harassment and sexism at the firm.

Separately, Google's parent company Alphabet filed a lawsuit against Uber alleging the ridesharing firm used stolen technology for its autonomous driving program.

Adding to the pile-up of woes, Kalanick last week was forced to make a humbling apology after a video showed him verbally abusing a driver for the service; at the same time he admitted "I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up."

Explore further: Uber CEO apologizes after video shows him berating driver

Related Stories

Uber chief quits Trump advisory group after uproar

February 3, 2017

Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick on Thursday quit US President Donald Trump's business advisory group, as a movement grew to dump the ride-sharing service because of his connection to the new administration.

Uber skids have Lyft steering for passing lane

March 7, 2017

As Uber's gets dented by controversies, on-demand ride rival Lyft is accelerating expansion and out to pick up converts by appearing a friendlier, more sympathic alternative.

Recommended for you

A new approach to improving lithium-sulfur batteries

March 6, 2017

Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries are the power behind most modern portable electronics, including cell phones, tablets, laptops, fitness trackers, and smart watches. However, their energy density—that is, the amount of ...

Light the way you were meant to see it

March 6, 2017

Michael Siminovitch, director of the California Lighting Technology Center at UC Davis, wasn't looking for enlightenment when he wandered into a Buddhist temple in Thailand a few years ago. He was touring Thailand as a distinguished ...

Post-print customization of 3-D prints

March 6, 2017

Three-dimensional printing makes all conceivable varieties of layered, three-dimensional objects possible, a benefit appreciated by industry and private users alike. However, once an object is printed, any freedom of design ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.