Twitter adds more safety tools, will curb abusive accounts

March 1, 2017 by Barbara Ortutay
twitter

Twitter is adding more tools to curb abuse on its service as part of its ongoing effort to protect users from hate and harassment.

It is the second time in three weeks the company has released new ways to root out abusive content. It's a sign Twitter is getting more serious about the issue; it's faced criticism for not doing more in the decade since its founding.

Twitter said Wednesday that it's working to identify accounts engaging in abusive behavior even if no one has reported them. Previously, had to be reported for Twitter to do anything.

Twitter will place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly engage in abusive behavior. For example, tweets from such accounts will be visible only to followers or other who deliberately search them out.

