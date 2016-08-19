Twitter unveils features to filter tweets, notifications

This Friday, Oct. 18, 2013, file photo, shows a Twitter app on an iPhone screen in New York. Twitter announced two new settings on Aug. 18, 2016, that will allow users to control what they see in their feeds and what notifications they receive. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Twitter has announced two new settings that will allow users to control what they see in their feeds and what notifications they receive.

Twitter says in a blog post that it has modified its notification settings to include the ability to see only notifications from people they follow. It's also introducing what it calls a "quality filter" that it says can improve the quality of tweets users see. Twitter says the feature will filter out duplicate tweets or content that appears to be automated.

The announcement from San Francisco-based Twitter comes a month after "Saturday Night Live" and "Ghostbusters" star Leslie Jones publicly called on Twitter to do more to curb harassment on the platform. Twitter banned one user in response to the incident.

