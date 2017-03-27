Samsung's fire-prone Note 7 phone may return after recalls

March 28, 2017

Samsung's fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 phone might come back as refurbished or rental phones.

Samsung says it's considering bringing the recalled units back to market. The company says it will first consult and carriers and assess local demand. It's not yet known when and which countries such phones would be sold.

Samsung killed the Note 7 phone after dozens overheated and caught on fire. Samsung recalled one set, but found problems with the replacements as well.

Samsung conducted extensive tests since then and has blamed multiple design and manufacturing defects in batteries made by two different companies. That means Samsung could replace phones with safer batteries.

For phones that aren't returning to the market, Samsung says it will reuse components and recycle what's left.

Explore further: Samsung to sell refurbished safety-recalled Note 7 phones

Related Stories

Samsung probe finds faulty batteries triggered fire: report

January 20, 2017

A Samsung probe into the exploding batteries that forced the electronics giant to scrap its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones has found irregularly sized batteries caused overheating, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 troubles, by the numbers

October 27, 2016

Samsung Electronics said Thursday that it has confirmed 140 cases of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone overheating or catching fire. Samsung's President Shin Jong-kyun apologized at a meeting with shareholders, saying the company ...

Samsung Note 7 recall in US expands to replacement phones

October 13, 2016

Samsung Electronics said Thursday it has expanded its recall of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in the U.S. to include all replacement devices the company offered as a presumed safe alternative after the original Note 7s were found ...

Recommended for you

Desktop scanners can be hijacked to perpetrate cyberattacks

March 28, 2017

A typical office scanner can be infiltrated and a company's network compromised using different light sources, according to a new paper by researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and the Weizmann Institute of ...

Self-driving car crash comes amid debate about regulations

March 28, 2017

A crash that caused an Uber self-driving SUV to flip onto its side in a Phoenix suburb serves as a stark reminder of the challenges surrounding autonomous vehicles in Arizona, a state that has gone all-in to entice the company ...

Renewable energy has robust future in much of Africa: study

March 27, 2017

As Africa gears up for a tripling of electricity demand by 2030, a new Berkeley study maps out a viable strategy for developing wind and solar power while simultaneously reducing the continent's reliance on fossil fuels and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.