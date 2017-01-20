January 20, 2017

Samsung to announce cause of Galaxy Note 7 fire on Jan. 23

by Youkyung Lee

In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, a woman walks by an advertisement of Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 smartphone at the company's showroom in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Electronics said Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 it will announce the reason why its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones overheated and caught fire on Jan. 23. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

Samsung Electronics said Friday it will announce on Jan. 23 the reason why its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones overheated and caught fire.

The announcement will be livestreamed in Chinese, English and Korean on its websites. Koh Dong-jin, Samsung's mobile president, will give details of the probe.

The Galaxy Note 7 was a fiasco for the world's largest smartphone maker. Samsung recalled and eventually discontinued it after numerous reports of it overheating and bursting into flames.

Initially, Samsung said it found a small error in the for some of the batteries in the phones was to blame. It replaced the phones with a new battery but those replaced phones also overheated and caught fire, prompting Samsung to pull the phones from the market. That cost Samsung at least $5 billion.

The announcement comes after a South Korean court dismissed on Thursday a request by prosecutors to arrest Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong heir.

Lee, the conglomerate's heir and de facto head, is under investigation for alleged bribery in connection with an influence-peddling scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.

Links to websites for livestream:

In English: news.samsung.com/global

In Korean: news.samsung.com/kr

In Chinese: .com/cn" target="_blank">www..com/cn

In this Sept. 11, 2016, file photo, powered-off Samsung Electronics Galaxy Note 7 smartphones are displayed at the company's service center in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Electronics said Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 it will announce the reason why its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones overheated and caught fire on Jan. 23. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

