Using nature to build nanomachines

March 9, 2017
Using nature to build nanomachines
Schematic diagram of the bacterial flagellar basal body with name and size of each part. Credit: Osaka University

Flagella are tiny rotary motors that move bacteria. A research team led by Keiichi Namba, professor at Osaka University has used electron cryomicroscopy to show that a small difference of only several amino acids can have a large impact on flagella function. The study gives new insight on the construction of synthetic nanomachines and can be read in Nature Communications.

The flagellar motor can be subdivided into three subunits that include the helical propeller (filament), universal joint (hook), and drive shaft (rod). The hook is flexible and transmits torque to the filament, while the rod is remarkably stiff and can rotate >1000 Hz in some bacteria. The hook is 55 nm long and 18 nm wide, and the rod is 20 nm long and 13 nm wide. Structurally, the hook consists of one protein, FlgE, while the rod consists of several proteins, but only FlgG is in direct contact with the hook. FlgE and FlgG include two domains that are thought responsible for the very different mechanical properties of the rod and hook even though in many ways the domains are almost identical.

"The different functions can be explained by how the domains are packed," said Namba, whose lab studies nanomachines in nature, adding that, "In the rod, they are highly packed, which makes the rod rigid. In the hook, the domains are spaced out, giving the hook flexibility."

High-resolution images and corresponding atomic models suggested the different packing is related to a slightly different tilt of 7o in the orientation of the domains. This 7o tilt reduces the packing, which allows the hook protofilament to compress and expand, explaining its flexibility.

Using nature to build nanomachines
Molecular models of the flagellar rod (purple) and hook (blue green) and their comparison. (a) The model of the rod and hook complex including their direct connection in a section along their tubular axis. The structures of their corresponding domains are nearly identical. (b) Structural comparison of the rod and hook subunits by superposition. Domain D1 of the hook protein is more tilted than that of the rod protein by 7°, producing a gap between subunits in the axial neighbors to make the entire hook flexible in bending. (c) The C-terminal helix (blue) of the hook is shorter than that of the rod, making an axial gap between subunits in the hook structure but not in the rod. Credit: Osaka University

Namba noted that although similar, one particular part the two proteins is longer in FlgG by 18 amino acids. To confirm that these determined the rigidity of the rod, his team inserted them to the hook protein and found that the hook became much stiffer.

"The 18 amino acid insert shows how a small changes can drastically change the behavior of a nanomachine," he said.

Understanding the structural design of the flagellar motor is expected to provide a blueprint for the synthetic construction of similar nanomachines.

Explore further: Atomic resolution of muscle contraction

More information: Takashi Fujii et al, Identical folds used for distinct mechanical functions of the bacterial flagellar rod and hook, Nature Communications (2017). DOI: 10.1038/ncomms14276

Related Stories

Atomic resolution of muscle contraction

March 8, 2017

At the molecular level, muscle contraction is defined by myosin molecules pulling actin filaments. New electron cryomicroscopy images with unprecedented resolution taken by researchers at Osaka University reveal unexpectedly ...

Detailed chemical structure of P22 virus resolved

March 7, 2017

Scientists at Baylor College of Medicine, the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Purdue University have completed a model of unprecedented near-atomic resolution of the chemical ...

New fishing hook reduces shark catch

June 8, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- Scientists have developed a new type of fishing hook to reduce the number of sharks accidently caught from commercial fishing. The special hook, called SMART Hook (Selective Magnetic and Repellent-Treated ...

Recommended for you

The remarkable hunting ability of the robber fly

March 9, 2017

A small fly the size of a grain of rice could be the Top Gun of the fly world, with a remarkable ability to detect and intercept its prey mid-air, changing direction mid-flight if necessary before sweeping round for the kill.

Evidence found of ostriches in India 25,000 years ago

March 9, 2017

A team of researchers with members from several institutions in India has found evidence of ostrich relatives living in India as far back as 25,000 years ago. In their paper uploaded to the open access site PLOS ONE, the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.