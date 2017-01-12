High-resolution pH imaging elucidates energy mechanisms in creating bacterial flagella

January 13, 2017
High-resolution pH imaging elucidates energy mechanisms in creating bacterial flagella
Bacterial flagellar protein export apparatus. The flagellar protein export apparatus is embedded in the cytoplasmic membrane and is required for construction of the bacterial flagellum as a motility organelle. To monitor the local pH around the export apparatus, a pH-sensitive fluorescent protein was fused to an inner face of the flagellar motor. Credit: Osaka University

Bacterial cellular membranes protrude to form flagella, which are composed of up to about 30 distinct proteins and are essential for motility. The bacterial flagellar type III export apparatuses utilize energy derived from ATP hydrolysis and proton motive force (PMF) across the cell membrane to translocate flagellar proteins across the membrane. Previous studies have demonstrated that the flagellar transmembrane export gates play crucial roles in energy transduction to unfold and transport flagellar proteins for construction of  the flagella in a PMF-powered manner. However, the energy transduction mechanisms have not been completely understood.

Now, by developing a high-resolution imaging system with high spatial and pH resolutions, Osaka University researchers have successfully correlated pH levels with intracellular localization. They used fluorescence-based optical microscopy with a dual-wavelength illumination system and an electron-multiplying charge-coupled device camera to detect the presence of a fluorescent protein probe pHluorin. The ratiometric pH probe pHluorin was modified with an M153R mutation to enhance brightness and stability and used to measure the microenvironmental pH surrounding the probe between 5.5 and 8.5 at the emission intensity ratio of 410/470. The objective was to characterize the role played by ATP and protons (H+) in flagellar protein export in Salmonella. The research was recently reported in mBio.

Interestingly, the researchers noted there were small but significant differences in intracellular pH. "We detected highest pH levels at the plasma membranes, intermediate levels at the export gates and lowest levels in the remaining cytoplasm. Accordingly, we propose that the export apparatus uses both ATP hydrolysis as well as H+ differentials to achieve protein export," study corresponding author Keiichi Namba says.

High-resolution pH imaging elucidates energy mechanisms in creating bacterial flagella
Local pH near the export apparatus. In the absence of ATPase, the local pH value is higher than that of wild type. Credit: Osaka University

Importantly, this study proposes that the FliH12FliI6FliJ cytoplasmic ATPase complex and the export gate work in concert to drive H+ flow inward via the gate, mediated by Flil ATPase, as well as initiate protein export outward. It thereby establishes that pH imaging provides a realistic window into elucidating cellular responses and signaling in the context of energy transfer.

This study represents an important step toward describing the mechanisms underlying the complex energy transduction process. Since the maintenance of intracellular pH homeostasis is vital for functional cellular responses, the sensitive and accurate imaging of pH in living organisms has gained importance in medical science and in pharmacology.

Namba believes this methodology is a significant advancement: "Our findings suggest that pHluorin probes represent an exciting class of pH probes with multi-functional applications in diverse areas of biology and pharmaceutical sciences."

Explore further: Japanese research team elucidates structure of bacterial flagellar motor protein

More information: Yusuke V. Morimoto et al. High-Resolution pH Imaging of Living Bacterial Cells To Detect Local pH Differences, mBio (2016). DOI: 10.1128/mBio.01911-16

Related Stories

Mechanism of biological multi-fuel engine

July 7, 2015

University of Tokyo researchers have constructed the atomic model structure of the protein complex that corresponds to the stator (stationary part of a motor that surrounds the rotating part of a motor) of the E. coli flagellar ...

Visualization of the behavior of sugar transport proteins

November 16, 2016

A group of researchers led by Kazuya Kikuchi, professor at the Graduate School of Engineering, Osaka University, clarified the role of a N-glycan chain on glucose transporter type 4 (GLUT4) by developing a method for visualizing ...

Gatekeeping proteins to aberrant RNA—'You shall not pass'

November 2, 2016

They found that RNA-binding proteins are regulated such that gateway proteins can recognize and block aberrant strands of genetic code from exiting the nucleus. Unused messenger RNA (mRNA) strands that cannot exit the nucleus ...

Scientists discover how bacteria induce 'NET' release

November 17, 2016

Flagellar motility of Pseudomonas aeruginosa is the main factor required to induce the release of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), according to a study published November 17, 2016 in the open-access journal PLOS Pathogens ...

Recommended for you

Arabica coffee genome sequenced

January 13, 2017

The first public genome sequence for Coffea arabica, the species responsible for more than 70 percent of global coffee production, was released today by researchers at the University of California, Davis.

A prion-like protein discovered in bacteria

January 13, 2017

(Phys.org)—A pair of researchers at Harvard Medical School has found an instance of a bacterial protein that behaves like a prion when inserted into another type of bacteria. In their paper published in the journal Science, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.