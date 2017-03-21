NASA sees formation of Tropical Cyclone Caleb near Cocos Island

March 23, 2017
NASA sees formation of Tropical Cyclone Caleb near Cocos Island
On March 23, 2017 at 0700 UTC (3:00 a.m. EST) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible image of Caleb soon after it formed in the Southern Indian Ocean. Credit: NOAA/NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response

Shortly after Tropical Cyclone Caleb formed east of Cocos Island, NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite and NASA's Aqua satellite passed overhead gathering visible and infrared data on the twelfth tropical cyclone of the Southern Indian Ocean season.

On March 23 at 0700 UTC (3:00 a.m. EST) the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible image of Caleb. The VIIRS image showed most of the clouds and convection (rising air that condenses and forms the clouds and storms that make up a tropical cyclone) were west of the center, as a result of easterly wind flow.

The Atmospheric Infrared Sounder or AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite looked at Tropical Cyclone Caleb in on Mar. 23 at 0729 UTC (3:29 a.m. EST). AIRS infrared temperature data showed some cloud top temperatures of thunderstorms west of Caleb's center were as cold as minus 63 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 53 degrees Celsius). NASA research has shown the storms with cloud tops that cold have the potential to generate heavy rainfall. Those storms were affecting Cocos Island at the time Aqua passed overhead.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted Caleb's formation at 0900 UTC (5 a.m. EST) when Caleb's maximum sustained winds were near 40 knots (46 mph/74 kph). Caleb was located near 12.4 degrees south latitude and 100.6 degrees east longitude. That's about 215 nautical miles (133.6 miles) east of Cocos Island. Caleb was moving to the southeast at 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast track takes Caleb southeast. It is expected to strengthen briefly, turn west and dissipate after five days.

NASA sees formation of Tropical Cyclone Caleb near Cocos Island
This infrared image of Caleb from NASA's Aqua satellite was taken on Mar. 23, 2017 at 0729 UTC (3:29 a.m. EST) and showed some cloud top temperatures of thunderstorms west of Caleb's center and over Cocos Island were as cold as -63F (-53C) (in purple). Credit: NASA JPL, Ed Olsen

Explore further: NASA catches newly formed Tropical Cyclone 11S

Related Stories

NASA catches newly formed Tropical Cyclone 11S

March 9, 2017

Just after Tropical Cyclone 11S formed in the Southern Indian Ocean NASA's Aqua satellite passed overhead gathering data using infrared light. The Atmospheric Infrared Sounder or AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite ...

Suomi NPP satellite sees formation of Tropical Storm Enawo

March 3, 2017

Tropical Storm Enawo formed in the Southern Indian Ocean, just northeast of the island nation of Madagascar as NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed overhead and captured an image of the storm. Warnings are already in effect ...

NASA's spots Tropical Cyclone Carlos' night-time stretch

February 10, 2017

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a night-time image of Tropical Cyclone Carlos using infrared light that showed the storm was being stretched out. Carlos is being adversely affected by the Westerlies.

NASA sees Typhoon Lionrock approaching Japan

August 29, 2016

Tropical Storm Lionrock continued crawling toward the main island of Honshu, Japan, as NASA's Aqua and NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellites passed overhead and gathered data on the storm.

Recommended for you

Sea ice extent sinks to record lows at both poles

March 22, 2017

Arctic sea ice appears to have reached on March 7 a record low wintertime maximum extent, according to scientists at NASA and the NASA-supported National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) in Boulder, Colorado. And on the opposite ...

Under the dead sea, warnings of dire drought

March 22, 2017

Nearly 1,000 feet below the bed of the Dead Sea, scientists have found evidence that during past warm periods, the Mideast has suffered drought on scales never recorded by humans—a possible warning for current times. Thick ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.