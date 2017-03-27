Cornering endangered species

March 28, 2017 by Julie Cohen
Cornering endangered species
Credit: University of California - Santa Barbara

As certain species decline in number, the geographic areas they inhabit also shrink. Still, even with less space to occupy, these decreasing populations manage to remain locally abundant.

However, in the places where these can still be found, they remain easy, affordable targets for hunters and fishermen. This in turn can drive the animals to extinction.

So found a group of UC Santa Barbara scientists whose research appears in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

"We often think of species like elephants and bluefin tunas as being overharvested because of their high ," said lead author Matt Burgess, a postdoctoral researcher in UCSB's Sustainable Fisheries Group. "Our results suggest that we should also be paying attention to their range contractions. In fact, range contraction can put a species at risk of overharvesting regardless of how high its market value is."

In order to determine which species are affected by this phenomenon, Burgess and his co-authors used a mathematical model to derive conditions under which it would be possible to profitably harvest a species to extinction.

Reviewing relevant literature to identify harvested ocean and land animals so impacted, the investigators found several endangered species—Bengal tigers, Asian elephants and Atlantic and Pacific bluefin tunas—whose geographic ranges have shrunk faster than their population sizes have declined. This kind of range contraction makes species especially susceptible to extinction.

"To date, humans have destroyed a much higher fraction of terrestrial habitats than marine habitats, so it's not surprising that we have seen more range contractions on land," says co-author Steve Gaines, dean of UCSB's Bren School of Environmental Science & Management.

The study also found schooling behavior—the tendency for animals to aggregate in large groups—to be an important risk factor for range contraction in declining fish populations. "It's ironic that the very behaviors, such as schooling, that protected species from predators now make them more susceptible to extinction by humans," says co-author David Tilman, a professor at UCSB's Bren School and Regents' Professor at the University of Minnesota.

Because climate change causes range in many species, it could become an increasingly important risk factor for overharvesting in the future. "It's precisely those overharvested species that are least able to cope with climate change," says co-author Malin Pinsky, an assistant professor at Rutgers University in New Jersey. "We now know that one of the best ways to help animals survive is to eliminate overharvesting."

Though the objective of the study was to identify the risk factors that incentivize severe overharvesting, its results underscore the importance of well-managed harvests. Imminent collapse or extinction is not necessarily the only available outcome for vulnerable populations, Burgess noted.

"For example, the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas recently enacted a rebuilding plan for severely depleted Atlantic bluefin tuna populations and already the eastern Atlantic is showing signs of recovery," he said. "Our hope is that by drawing attention to the risk factors for overharvesting, we can inspire similar conservation and management success stories in other species."

Explore further: Climate change is already causing widespread local extinction in plant and animal species

More information: Range contraction enables harvesting to extinction, Matthew G. Burgess, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1607551114 , http://www.pnas.org/content/early/2017/03/27/1607551114.abstract

Related Stories

On land and at sea, large animals are in 'double jeopardy'

June 9, 2016

Large animals hunted for their parts—such as elephant ivory and shark fins—are in double jeopardy of extinction due to their large body size and high value, according to a new analysis reported in the Cell Press journal ...

New analysis shows threats to 8K Red List species

August 10, 2016

Less than a month away from the kick-off the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Hawaii, a team of scientists report in the journal Nature that three quarters of the world's threatened species are imperiled because people ...

Double jeopardy: Tuna and billfish

July 25, 2011

A new study by top global fisheries experts presents an alarming assessment of several economically important fish populations. The analysis of 61 species of "scombrids," which include tunas, bonitos, mackerels and Spanish ...

Recommended for you

Cornering endangered species

March 28, 2017

As certain species decline in number, the geographic areas they inhabit also shrink. Still, even with less space to occupy, these decreasing populations manage to remain locally abundant.

A molecular on/off switch for CRISPR

March 28, 2017

Picture bacteria and viruses locked in an arms race. For many bacteria, one line of defense against viral infection is a sophisticated RNA-guided "immune system" called CRISPR-Cas. At the center of this system is a surveillance ...

How bacteria hunt other bacteria

March 28, 2017

A bacterial species that hunts other bacteria has attracted great interest as a potential living antibiotic, but exactly how this predator tracks down its prey has not been clear. A study published March 28 in Biophysical ...

Female menstrual cycle in a dish

March 28, 2017

Northwestern Medicine has developed a miniature female reproductive tract that fits in the palm of your hand and could eventually change the future of research and treatment of diseases in women's reproductive organs.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.