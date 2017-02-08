Video: The search for human pheromones

Credit: The American Chemical Society Molecules known as pheromones are a potent form of chemical communication in the animal kingdom, able to convey a creature's gender, fertility and more with scent alone. Scientists have sought to determine if humans' body odor also contains pheromones.

Although our armpits do emit a few potential candidates, no clear human pheromone has yet been found. But that hasn't stopped internet dealers from peddling fragrances they claim to be loaded with pheromones that could make users irresistible.

The latest episode of Speaking of Chemistry examines the quest for human pheromones, and what's really in those sketchy "pheromone" colognes:

