Tension-based, wearable vibroacoustic device

February 28, 2017
Tension-based, wearable vibroacoustic device
Credit: The proposed device, Hapbeat. Credit: Tokyo Institute of Technology

Excitement felt when listening to music is due to both the sounds heard and, importantly, the vibrations felt by the body.

Furthermore, in spite of potentially favorable effects of vibroacoustic devices for listening to , they are only used in special facilities and are not yet popular for the daily musical experience.. A reason could be that conventional vibroacoustic devices require a considerable size and weight to transmit enough vibrations to a user's body to be effective because they use inertial forces to drive a user's body.

Now, Yusuke Yamazaki and Shoichi Hasegawa at the Tokyo Institute of Technology have invented a new mechanism for vibroacoustic device, which uses tension forces to transmit vibrations. The device consists of two motors and a string and can transmit strong and high fidelity acoustic vibrations to a user's body. The motors generate vibrations up to 600Hz and the string transmits this . The researchers "believe this device has potential to become a new standard tool for music appreciation".

User tests showed that the proposed transmits vibrations to wider areas and gives better subjective impressions than conventional vibro-tactile devices.

Tension-based, wearable vibroacoustic device
Transparent view - Coreless DC motors drive a stiff string. Credit: Tokyo Institute of Technology

Explore further: Scientists research effects of infrasonic vibrations in humans

More information: Bello F., Kajimoto H., Visell Y. (eds) Haptics: Perception, Devices, Control, and Applications. EuroHaptics 2016. Lecture Notes in Computer Science. DOI: 10.1007/978-3-319-42324-1_27

Related Stories

Scientists research effects of infrasonic vibrations in humans

October 12, 2016

It is known that the human body can generate mechanical vibrations at very low frequencies, so-called infrasonic waves. Such low-frequency vibrations are produced by physiological processes—heartbeats, respiratory movements, ...

Cochlear implants for advanced hearing loss

November 11, 2016

Dear Mayo Clinic: I'm 72 and have worn hearing aids for about a decade. Over the past several years, my hearing seems to be getting worse. Although I've tried several different kinds of hearing aids, I can't hear well with ...

Recommended for you

Light beam replaces blood test during heart surgery

February 27, 2017

A University of Central Florida professor has invented a way to use light to continuously monitor a surgical patient's blood, for the first time providing a real-time status during life-and-death operations.

5 bn mobile phone users in 2017: study

February 27, 2017

The number of mobile phone users globally will surpass five billion by the middle of this year, according to a study released Monday by GSMA, the association of mobile operators.

Tracking the movement of cyborg cockroaches

February 27, 2017

New research from North Carolina State University offers insights into how far and how fast cyborg cockroaches - or biobots - move when exploring new spaces. The work moves researchers closer to their goal of using biobots ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.