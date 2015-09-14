Scientists hold rally in Boston protest threats to science

February 19, 2017
Neuroscientist Shruti Muralidhar, front left, and microbiologist Abhishek Chari, front right, hold placards and chant during a demonstration by members of the scientific community, environmental advocates, and supporters, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Boston. The scientists at the event said they want President Donald Trump's administration to recognize evidence of climate change and take action on various environmental issues. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Hundreds of scientists, environmental advocates and their supporters are rallying in Boston to protest what they see as increasing threats to science and research in the U.S.

The scientists say they want President Donald Trump's administration to recognize evidence of climate change and take action on various environmental issues.

The protesters gathered in Boston's Copley Square on Sunday.

Geoffrey Supran is a at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who studies to . He says the scientists are trying to send a message to Trump that "science is the backbone of our prosperity and progress."

The rally was held outside of the American Association for the Advancement of Science annual meeting, one of the first major gatherings of scientists since Trump's election.

Members of the scientific community, environmental advocates, and supporters demonstrate Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Boston, to call attention to what they say are the increasing threats to science and scientific research under the administration of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Johanna Klein, of Brookline, Mass., an internal medical doctor, center, holds a placard and chants during a demonstration by members of the scientific community, environmental advocates and supporters, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Members of the scientific community, environmental advocates, and supporters demonstrate Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Boston, to call attention to what they say are the increasing threats to science and scientific research under the administration of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

