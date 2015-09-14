European science bodies 'concerned' about Trump

February 16, 2017

European science bodies on Thursday criticised Donald Trump's administration for what they said was a "policy reorientation" in favour of views "not based on facts and sound scientific processes and evidence."

A letter signed by 46 scientific organisations urged Europe's politicians to defend the principles and values that have traditionally underpinned scientific progress—including the open exchange of people and ideas.

Principles such as transparency, information-sharing and the physical mobility of scientists were vital to scientific development and the benefits they bring to societies and economies, the letter said.

The authors cited the new US president's attempts to ban travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries and threats to stop government scientists from talking to the press or publishing findings without permission.

They were particularly concerned, the group said, about "the unwarranted credibility to views not based on facts and sound scientific processes and evidence in areas such as or the safety of vaccines."

There was no place in for restrictions on research in "inconvenient areas", the letter said.

"Our colleagues working in the US will suffer, the United States and US citizens will pay a price, as will Europe and Europeans, and countries and people all across the globe."

Now more than ever the world needs solid and research to address "unprecedented challenges," the letter added.

Signatories included the British Royal Society, the science academies of Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands, the European University Association and EuroScience, an association of researchers.

It was sent to the heads of the European Council and European Commission Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker, EU science commissioner Carlos Moedas, and the premiers and science ministers of all EU member states and of Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Serbia.

The was dated to coincide with Thursday's opening the annual general meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Boston.

FactsReallyMatter
1 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
.... to ban travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries

Relevance here??? The list came from Obama. Obama, and every other president, has banned travel at some point from many countries.

threats to stop government scientists from talking to the press or publishing findings without permission.

Like every gov't employee in the world when they are acting on behalf of the gov't?

...... "the unwarranted credibility to views not based on facts .... such as climate science or the safety of vaccines."

Trump has made NO official statement on either.

There was no place in modern science for restrictions on research ...

What a crock, all of these 'scientists' have been involved in boards that decide funding. Is that not a restriction? Most scientists have been denied funding at least once in their career. Oh, the humanity!!

FactsReallyMatter
1 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
Our colleagues working in the US will suffer, the United States and US citizens will pay a price, as will Europe and Europeans, and countries and people all across the globe.


Knock it off already, this is pure BS.

Physorg should be ashamed for including this theatrical horse#$@

