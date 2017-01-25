January 25, 2017

Climate-related tweets deleted after going viral on Twitter

White House Press secretary Sean Spicer is seen on television broadcast monitors as he speaks to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Three climate-related tweets sent out by Badlands National Park have been deleted after they went viral on Twitter, sparking debate over whether the park was defying the Trump administration.

The South Dakota park posted tweets Tuesday that accurately quoted climate science data, including the current record-setting high concentrations of in the atmosphere. President Donald Trump has called climate change a hoax.

The tweets were shared thousands of times, and the Democratic National Committee circulated the message by email with the subject line "Resist."

The tweets came just three days after the Interior Department briefly suspended its Twitter accounts after the retweeted photos about turnout at Trump's inauguration. The accounts were reactivated the next day.

The park service could not be reached for comment.

