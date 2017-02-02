February 2, 2017

Mercedes-Benz luxury cars fuel fat profits at Daimler

by David Mchugh

Mercedes-Benz luxury cars fuel fat profits at Daimler
In this Jan 28, 2015 file picture an employee attaches a Mercedes emblem as he assembles a Mercedes-Benz S-class model at the plant in Sindelfingen, Germany. The company will have the annual press conference on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

German automaker Daimler AG said Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit jumped 18 percent—but offered only a modest outlook for future earnings as it prepares to spend heavily on new models and advanced technologies such as autonomous driving.

Net profit for the quarter hit 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion), boosted by strong sales of new SUVs under the company's luxury Mercedes-Benz brand. Group revenue rose 1 percent to 41 billion euros.

For the full year, Daimler made 8.78 billion euros net profit, up 1 percent from 2015.

CEO Dieter Zetsche said the company's strong profits equipped it to confront challenges from new technologies such as autonomous vehicles.

"Those who wish to shape the future of the automobile at the forefront of the automotive industry need both financial strength and innovative skill," Zetsche said in a statement. "In 2016, we demonstrated that the combination of these two factors at Daimler is stronger now than ever before."

The company is working on a new EQ brand of electric vehicles and has signed an agreement with ride-hailing company Uber to cooperate on building and operating self-driving vehicles. Under the deal Daimler would in coming years introduce autonomous vehicles that would operate through Uber's ride-sharing network.

Mercedes-Benz luxury cars fuel fat profits at Daimler
In this Feb. 4, 2016 file photo a Daimler logo is fixed at the front of a concept car on the occasion of the company's annual press conference in Stuttgart, Germany. German car, truck and bus maker Daimler AG will have the annual press conference Thursday Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)

The company said profits "would increase again slightly" in 2017, as spending on research and development as well as plants and equipment would "increase significantly." Such spending can sap short-term profits because the returns on new products take years to materialize. Companies like Daimler—and luxury competitors such as Volkswagen's Audi brand and BMW—must constantly improve their new models or lose sales.

Daimler shares were off 2 percent at 68.02 euros in early afternoon trading in Europe.

Automakers are spending heavily on new technologies even while it is uncertain when, or if, consumers will embrace them. Few consumers, for instance, opt for electric cars due to higher price tags and concerns about limited range and places to charge them. Yet automakers who don't have them risk being left behind if—and when—demand takes off.

Research and development spending rose 15 percent to 7.6 billion euros in 2016—money that was spent on new models, environmentally friendly drive systems, safety technology, autonomous and assisted driving and digital connectivity of the company's products.

For the fourth quarter, booming profits at Mercedes-Benz outweighed losses at the company's truck business, which lost sales in Turkey and the Middle East. Operating earnings at the luxury brand rose 53 percent to 2.56 billion euros, driven by higher vehicle prices and sales of new SUVs.

The company said its profits from the full year meant it will pay up to 5,400 euros in profit-sharing bonuses to 130,000 eligible workers in Germany. They'll get the money in their April paychecks.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Mercedes-Benz luxury cars fuel fat profits at Daimler (2017, February 2) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-02-mercedes-benz-luxury-cars-fuel-fat.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Daimler to supply self-driving cars for Uber
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)