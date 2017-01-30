High-resolution imaging reveals new understanding of battery cathode particles

February 1, 2017
High-resolution imaging reveals new understanding of battery cathode particles
Berkeley Lab researcher Guoying Chen. Credit: Marilyn Chung/Berkeley Lab

Using advanced imaging techniques, scientists at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have been able to observe what exactly happens inside a cathode particle as lithium-ion batteries are charged and discharged.

In a research project led by Berkeley Lab chemist Guoying Chen, the researchers uncovered important insights into reactions in , including the discovery of particle cracking as the cathode is charged, which can reduce battery capacity and life. The research was published today in the journal Nature Communications in an article titled, "Phase Transformation Mechanism in LiMn1.5Ni1.5O4 Cathode Particles Revealed by Single-crystal Hard X-ray Microscopy."

"Understanding dynamic reaction pathways in solid matter and the mechanism is extremely difficult but critical in designing advanced materials—not just battery cathodes but materials for other applications as well," Chen said. "The uniqueness of this work was the combination of using high-resolution two-dimensional and three-dimensional imaging techniques on single-crystal materials."

Phase transformation—which occurs when lithium comes out of the particles as the battery is being charged or goes back in when discharged—holds the key to how fast and how many times a battery can be cycled.

For this work, Chen chose to use a lithium manganese nickel oxide cathode because it is viewed as one of the next-generation battery materials. "Its higher energy comes from its unique high charge and discharge voltage, but the high voltage also provokes enhanced reactivity from the electrolyte and leads to a less stable battery," she said.

Using transmission microscopy imaging combined with X-ray absorption analysis, they looked at a series of samples they had prepared in the lab. "Instead of using commercial grade particles, which often have built-in variations, we made single crystals in the lab of a few microns in size," she said. "With our samples we could carry out analysis based on observation of individual particles without worrying about contributions from other random factors not in our control, such as grain boundaries and porosity."

The researchers mapped out the chemical and phase distribution on their particles at a very high spatial resolution. These maps provide "fossil evidence" of the phase transformation, which allowed them to achieve unprecedented mechanistic understanding of the electrode material.

What they saw was a unique nucleation and growth process involving multiple phases simultaneously on the same particle. The impact of the volume differences between the phases, a reduction of more than 6 percent in total, caused the particles to crack. This becomes more significant as the particle approaches the fully delithiated state."

The cracking, Chen asserts, is likely one of the leading causes of the fade in long-term battery cycling that researchers have seen with this cathode. "If you have cracking, it means fresh surface keeps getting exposed, thus causing more reactions with the electrolyte, which consumes the electrolyte and reduces the lifetime of the ," Chen said. "If we can minimize or eliminate the cracking issue, we probably will see much improved stability."

The researchers are examining two ideas to minimize the cracking, using smaller particles and avoiding fully charging the . "Reducing particle size can be tricky as it also increases the surface area," Chen said. "Higher surface area means more side reactions to begin with, so it is important to find the optimal size."

Meanwhile Chen said her group is also looking for other approaches for high-energy batteries, such as materials that can provide a high capacity. "The approach we developed here is broadly applicable for designing and optimizing both new and existing electrode materials," she said.

Explore further: Could a seawater battery help end our dependence on lithium?

More information: "Phase Transformation Mechanism in LiMn1.5Ni1.5O4 Cathode Particles Revealed by Single-crystal Hard X-ray Microscopy," Nature Communications, DOI: 10.1038/NCOMMS14309

Related Stories

Could a seawater battery help end our dependence on lithium?

December 7, 2016

With the ubiquity of lithium-ion batteries in smartphones and other rechargeable devices, it's hard to imagine replacing them. But the rising price of lithium has spurred a search for alternatives. One up-and-coming battery ...

High storage batteries from sodium ion batteries

October 26, 2016

The mechanism of sodium ion storage in an important two-dimensional material could be a simpler and less toxic route to cheaper batteries, a team of KAUST researchers discovered.

Recommended for you

Material scientist invents breath monitor to detect flu

January 31, 2017

Perena Gouma, a professor in the Materials Science and Engineering Department at The University of Texas at Arlington, has published an article in the journal Sensors that describes her invention of a hand-held breath monitor ...

New method for activating Earth-abundant metal catalysts

January 31, 2017

(Phys.org)—Many industrially relevant reactions require either a precious metal catalyst or an Earth-abundant metal catalyst in a low oxidation state. A catalyst with a Fe(0) complex, for example, is a good catalyst for ...

Spider silk demonstrates Spider Man-like abilities

January 31, 2017

Our muscles are amazing structures. With the trigger of a thought, muscle filaments slide past each other and bundles of contracting fibers pull on the bones moving our bodies. The triggered stretching behavior of muscle ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

EyeNStein
not rated yet 4 hours ago
Bring back the article rating system. This one is a five out of five.
It has minimal necessary introduction and background info. Almost no waffle.
The rest of the article shows reasoning and explains technique. It is a pattern others would do well to emulate.
I expect results from this lab not the waffle and hype we get from so many others.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.